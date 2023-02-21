US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China and Russia blame the United States





UNITED NATIONS (AP) The United States and its allies on Monday urged the UN Security Council to condemn illegal ballistic missile launches by North Korea, but China and Russia have accused the United States of heightened tensions with the intensification of military exercises targeting Pyongyang.

At the emergency meeting, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that the US would offer a presidential statement, saying at least all 15 members should agree to condemn missile launches without Northern precedent, to urge Pyongyang to comply with UN security. The Board approves resolutions and engages in constructive dialogue.

A presidential statement from the Security Council requires the support of all of its members, including North Korea’s closest allies, China and Russia.

Thomas-Greenfield said the United States condemns North Korea’s firing of two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday after the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday in the strongest terms as gross violations of the ban by the country’s ballistic missile launch board.

North Korea’s launches and threatening rhetoric undermine international peace and security, Thomas-Greenfield said.

And she warned the council that her silence and failure to condemn the North’s missile activities leads to irrelevance.

But Pyongyang’s allies China and Russia have countered that what is needed now is a dialogue between North Korea and the Biden administration, a de-escalation of military exercises, an easing of sanctions against the North Korea and the approval of a resolution they circulated in November 2021 aimed at resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

This resolution urges the Security Council to end a series of sanctions against North Korea and calls on the United States and North Korea to resume dialogue and consider taking steps to reduce tensions and the risk of military confrontation, including adopting a peace declaration or treaty formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War. The war ended in an armistice, technically leaving the peninsula in a state of war.

China’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dai Bing, said the joint US-South Korean military exercises at a higher level and on a larger scale, the deployment of US strategic assets and the high-profile visit of the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Seoul and Tokyo two weeks ago are highly provocative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and aggravate feelings of insecurity.

Since the United States has repeatedly expressed its readiness to engage in dialogue with the DPRK unconditionally, it should take concrete steps to start and maintain dialogue, he said. Prosecuting exclusively and piling up penalties will only lead to a stalemate.

Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the Council that North Korea is responding with missile tests to the unprecedented military maneuvers in the region under the auspices of the United States, which are clearly anti-Pyongyang in nature. .

Japan’s UN ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane, whose country convened the emergency meeting, told the council that the ICBM fell on Saturday in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, just 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Hokkaido, where people could see it falling from the sky.

I guess we can all imagine how terrifying it must have been to see a missile flying towards you, he said, pointing out that it endangered ships and planes and was an act of intimidation and threat by force.

To those who argue that Security Council meetings provoke North Korea and therefore we should remain silent, Ishikane countered that remaining silent will only encourage transgressors to write the playbook as they hear it.

After the council meeting, Thomas-Greenfield, read a statement on behalf of 10 council nations and South Korea, surrounded by their ambassadors, strongly condemning the latest missile launches and urging the other five council nations to stand up. add to the condemnation of the irresponsible behavior of the DPRK.

The 11 countries Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and South Korea remain fully committed to diplomacy and continue to call on the DPRK to resume dialogue, says the press release.

But we will not remain silent as the DPRK develops its illegal nuclear and missile capabilities, threatening international peace and security, according to their statement.

