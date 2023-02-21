UK urges curb pension freedom to strengthen workforce





Ministers who want to boost Britain’s workforce should crack down on pension freedoms and tax cuts that encourage wealthy people to retire early, according to an influential think tank.

In a report on Tuesday, the Resolution Foundation laid out a series of actions to address the increased economic activity following the coronavirus pandemic. This is an important focus for Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt as he seeks ways to improve Britain’s growth prospects in the March 15 budget.

Hunt has already promised reforms to make it easier for people with long-term health problems or mental illness to be employed, while urging those who retired early following the COVID-19 outbreak to return to work.

But the foundation said the government should also revisit the highly regressive tax cut that encourages some high-income earners to start collecting pensions as early as their mid-50s, at a significant cost to taxpayers.

It said it should be part of a general package of measures to improve child care support to help older workers and workers with disabilities stay in work and help mothers find employment.

The UK is unusual among developed countries as people rely far more heavily on private pensions than they receive from the state. In 2020, private pension wealth reached nearly 130% of gross domestic product (GDP). Germany, on the other hand, was only 8%.

People can join a defined-contribution private pension from age 55. That threshold rises to age 57 from 2028, but is still 10 years below the state pension age. You can also receive up to 25% of your pension as an advance payment in a tax-free lump sum.

The think tank said the amount was “very regressive” as it had no cap, and said it was difficult to justify a situation in which wealthy individuals did not pay taxes on sums amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The foundation called for raising the age at which people can access private pension pots and limiting the amount of tax exemption, rather than further raising the state pension age, which the government said would hit the poorest with low life expectancy.

But persuading a cohort of unemployed workers to return from early retirement is of little value, he added.

While unemployment is near record lows, the number of working-age adults who are neither working nor looking for work has increased by more than 500,000 to 8.9 million since early 2020, putting staffing pressure on many sectors.

This is a sharp reversal of pre-pandemic trends where UK economic growth was driven by an expanding workforce as more mothers and older women remained in the workforce. It is also unique to the UK, where most wealthy economies now have higher labor force participation rates than before the pandemic.

But the foundation said many of those who left the labor market were wealthy professionals who had paid off their mortgages, hadn’t claimed benefits and were unlikely to retire. The number of people who lost their jobs due to ill health has also risen sharply, but this increase is mainly related to those who left the workforce before the pandemic started.

But the think tank says measures to help older workers retain jobs and do so will become even more important over the next decade as the UK population ages.

The Department of Labor and Pensions said it was thoroughly reviewing workforce participation to understand what steps should be taken. As part of this work, it added that it is reviewing measures to improve support for the disabled and long-term patients and to expand employment support for those in their 50s and older.

