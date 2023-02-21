US notified Russia of Joe Bidens’ visit to Kyiv hours before departure | Joe Biden





The White House informed the Kremlin of Joe Bidens’ intention to travel to Kyiv hours before he left for Ukraine, it has been revealed, as details began to emerge on how the president American pulled off its much-publicized diplomatic coup.

Meticulously planned over several months by a select circle of key advisers, Bidens’ visit was called unprecedented in modern times by his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, on the grounds that it was the first time an American president was visiting the country’s capital. in war where the US military does not control critical infrastructure.

We informed the Russians that President Biden will be visiting Kyiv, Sullivan said. We did this a few hours before he left for deconfliction purposes, and due to the sensitive nature of these communications, I won’t go into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was, but I can confirm that we have provided this notice.

The United States briefed Moscow to avoid any misunderstanding or misjudgment between the two nuclear powers, according to Washington’s accounts.

Biden entered Ukraine around 10 p.m. on Sunday evening, after discreetly boarding a train in the Polish town of Przemyl. His motorcade stopped alongside his car allowing him to board without being seen. His security detail took most of the eight-car trains.

According to a reporter from the onboard pool, the overnight trip was uneventful with a few stops, including at least one to pick up additional security guards. The train arrived at kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station at 8 a.m. on Monday.

US President Joe Biden walks along the train platform in Kyiv during his visit to see his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Photography: Evan Vucci/AFP/Getty Images

Biden made the final decision to leave on Friday after huddled with his top aides in the Oval Office. Much of the journey until the last train ride had been shrouded in subterfuge.

The journalist and the photographer accompanying the president were sworn to secrecy and were notified of the meeting arrangements under the title: Arrival instructions for the golf tournament. Before departure, they had to hand over their phones, which were not returned until they arrived in Kyiv.

Avoiding the Air Force One presidential jet, Biden boarded an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic travel to smaller airports with the call sign SAM060, for Special Air Mission. Prior to departure, the plane sat in a dark corner of Andrews Air Force Base with the blinds down and took off shortly after 4am on Sunday morning.

Refueling in Ramstein, Germany, Bidens’ plane turned off its transponder for the roughly hour-long flight to Rzeszw, Poland, an airport that has served as a gateway for billions of dollars in Western weaponry and VIP visitors to Ukraine. From Rzeszw, the president and his entourage were taken in a motorcade during the hours on the road to the Przemyl station.

Other foreign leaders who came to Ukraine, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, also arrived by train from Poland, a route used by journalists, aid workers and diplomats. Ukraine’s civil airspace being closed for the past year.

Biden and Zelenskiy embrace in Kyiv after paying tribute to fallen soldiers video

Biden was greeted by US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink and taken in a convoy of vehicles that drove through closed roads until he met Zelenskiy, using armored vehicles that appeared to have been brought in quietly to the advance.

US presidents visiting war zones are not uncommon: three have visited Iraq, including Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, in what were considered major security operations at the time. Barack Obama, Trump and George W Bush have also visited Afghanistan.

But compared to Kabul and the US air base at Bagram, which hosted tours, Ukraine was seen as a very different proposition.

That, according to White House officials, distinguishes this trip from previous presidential visits to Afghanistan and Iraq. In these countries there was a massive American military presence, but there is none in Ukraine, and a minimal diplomatic presence.

The active war zone is being monitored by Moscow’s electronic warfare planes, with Ukrainian society being penetrated by Russian agents.

Joe Biden on the train to Kyiv with his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Photograph: Reuters

The risks were apparent from the outset and planned over a period of months by a handful of Bidens’ closest aides with input from the NSC, the White House military office, the Pentagon, the State Department and the intelligence community.

After Moscow learned of Bidens’ trip, a Russian MiG 30 flew in from Belarus, setting off an air raid alarm across Ukraine.

If that theft was deliberate, it backfired, with the sirens audible during Bidens’ visit only serving to underscore his resolve.

Describing the visit, Sullivan added: It required a security operational logistics effort by US government professionals to take what was an inherently risky undertaking and bring it to a manageable level of risk.

But of course there were still risks and there always are risks in a business like this, and President Biden felt it was important to take this trip because of the critical moment we find ourselves in. the approach of Russia’s first anniversary. full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The green light for the trip was not given until Friday, according to White House officials, after receiving a final security briefing. The level of secrecy was such that the handful of journalists in the American pool had their mobile devices taken away before departure.

Western surface-to-air missile systems bolstered Ukraine’s defenses, but the visit was a rare occasion when a US president traveled to a conflict zone where the US or its allies did not have control of airspace.

Ultimately, however, Biden insisted he visit the Ukrainian capital, which became a symbol of resistance to invasion during the Battle of Kiev in the early weeks of the war, when Russia attempted to take the city.

He was treated to a complete presentation of a very good and very effective operational security plan. He heard this presentation, he was convinced that the risk was manageable and he finally made a decision [to travel to Kyiv]Sullivan said.

It was a risk Joe Biden wanted to take, added White House communications director Kate Bedingfield.

It’s important to him to show up, even when it’s tough, and he led his team to make that happen no matter how complex the logistics.

While Biden was in Kyiv, the State Department announced $460 million in additional aid to Ukraine, including $450 million for artillery munitions, anti-armour systems and air defense radars, and 10 million dollars for energy infrastructure.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would approve more sanctions before the conflict’s first anniversary.

After leaving Ukraine, Biden landed in the Polish capital Warsaw on Monday evening. On Tuesday, he is due to deliver a speech on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He is also due to meet President Andrzej Duda, as well as other leaders of the countries on NATO’s eastern flank.

