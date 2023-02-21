What is a 15-minute city? Why the city of Oxford is at the center of a new conspiracy theory





Oh, 15 minutes city. If you heard about them a year ago, you were most likely urban planning enthusiasts keenly studying one of the biggest trends in local government policy. But now the concept is getting back into the spotlight. For some pretty confusing reasons.

But don’t worry. We will tell you the truth. Here’s why the 15-minute city is currently taking a storm online (and why the small British city of Oxford has become an unlikely battleground for city planners and right-wing conspiracy theorists).

What is a 15-minute city?

The concept of 15 Minute City is really simple. The idea is that you can design a town or city so that almost everything you need in your daily life is within 15 minutes on foot or by bike.

This means that all your work, shopping, education, medical and leisure needs will be close to where you live. The idea is to dramatically increase accessibility and reduce traffic and car use. This is essential to creating a more environmentally friendly society. The idea of ​​’20 Minute Neighbors’ is a variation on the same idea.

And that idea has been around for years. One example of a place that has taken the idea of ​​a 15-minute city seriously is Paris. Mayor An Hidalgo has led a massive campaign to build more public parks and bike paths in recent years.

Will there be a 15-minute city in the UK?

Oxford, Bristol, Canterbury and Sheffield municipalities have all put forward plans to introduce 15-minute urban elements. While nothing has been implemented yet, some ideas around the policy have been pursued, from more bike lanes to more public spaces.

15 minutes Why are there conspiracy theories around town?

Some (mostly right-wing) commentators on social media argued that 15 Minute City was designed to limit people to a certain distance from their homes, and that the policy was a plot to attack individual liberties. These claims are completely false and, tbh, a bit ridiculous.

15 minutes The city is far from individual freedom. The idea is to conveniently place everything you need for everyday life within a certain distance from each other. A city 15 minutes away won’t stop you from leaving your community or neighborhood.

What does Oxford have to do with all of this?

Things are a bit confusing in Oxford, mainly because conspiracy theorists seem to be confused (or deliberately confused) by two different local government policies: the City Council’s 15-minute city plan and recent transport system changes. no see.

In the Local Plan 2040, Oxford City Council proposed establishing 15-minute neighborhoods across the city over the next 20 years. These plans do not include restricting people to those areas, but instead focus on improving infrastructure and increasing mobility within the neighborhood.

However, Oxford City Council also recently announced measures to reduce traffic across the city. From 2024 drivers in Oxford will be encouraged to travel around the city using the ring road or public transport rather than just driving. In a system much like Low Traffic Neighborhoods, Congress fines people who use downtown roads at certain times. The new policy won’t stop you from traveling anywhere, but will limit where and when you can use your car.

Then conspiracy theorists decided to link these two unrelated plans. They claim that Oxford residents will be tracked and fined if they drive outside their district. However, there is absolutely no evidence that this will ever be the case.

There are many legitimate criticisms of leveling off 15-minute cities, given the huge amount of investment required in the infrastructure needed to make this a reality. But personal freedom doesn’t really come into play. At the end of the day, 15-minute cities will be cities built for humans, not cars. And I’m sure you’ll agree that it can be good for both us and the planet.

