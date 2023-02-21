Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ recreated Joel and Ellie’s confrontation scene





This is the showdown fans have been waiting for.

Episode 6 of The Last of Us took us to Jackson Colony, a key location in the Naughty Dog games (really, The Last of Us Part II) and now, HBO’s adaptation. Here, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey delivered their best performances yet, taking an anticipated scene that recreated one of the game’s most famous (and painfully honest) moments: Joel and Ellie’s big argument. (Opens in a new tab)

The episode talks about the fear of loss and grief in various ways. Upon reuniting with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Joel (Pascal) is able to confess his fears of being inadequate to protect Ellie (Ramsey), recalling the loss of Sarah (Nico Parker) to violence during the epidemic – a loss so deeply felt by Tommy. So far, Joel hasn’t even allowed himself to use his daughter’s name, and a moment when Joel sees a person who looks like his daughter in Jackson reminds us how much he hid his memories.

In an emotionally charged scene (the one we’ve been waiting for), Joel and Ellie argue over the loss. Joel tries to explain his decision to have Tommy take him to the Fireflies in Colorado instead, after he confesses to his brother his fears of failing Ellie. This deep anxiety speaks to the kind of love reminiscent of Bill’s line to Frank in Episode 3, when Nick Offerman makes the sentimental declaration, “I was never scared until you showed up.” Not having a bar of Joel’s reasoning, Ellie angrily admits she’s scared to be without him.

The confrontation is also the first time Ellie brings up Joel’s daughter, Sarah. Coldly, Joel dismisses Ellie’s own experiences of loss as small compared to his. However, Ellie has experienced a colossal amount of grief over her 15 years and rejects it right away. Joel drops the extremely hurtful line “you’re not my daughter, and I’m sure I’m not your father”, declares that they are going to break up, and Ellie is extremely hurt.

Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Performed spectacularly well by Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker in Naughty Dog’s game, the scene is a turning point for Ellie and Joel’s relationship – and one of the biggest moments for fans of the game. The confrontation is deep and speaks loud and clear of the unspeakable. And in the series, Pascal and Ramsey appropriate it.

“Me and Pedro, we both really felt the pressure.” -Bella Ramsey

“Me and Pedro, we both really felt the pressure,” Ramsey says in a behind-the-scenes clip released by HBO. “When you feel too pressured into something, when you’ve created it for yourself, it can be hard to execute the way you want it to. I’ve had sleepless nights on that stage.”

“I didn’t envy them,” The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann said in the clip. “Trying to do a scene that exists in the game and has been burned into people’s minds. They make it their own and it’s just as beautiful.”

“This scene is perhaps the most famous scene in the game. We did it almost exactly; we changed a few things here and there. The overall execution was something that I thought was important and we stick to it exactly. “said director Craig Mazin. in the clip.

The episode sees several changes from the game, the main one being that we don’t actually see Jackson’s settlement until The Last of Us Part II – we just see it in the distance. Instead, in the game, Joel and Ellie find Tommy and Maria at the hydroelectric plant that powers it nearby – and they’re ambushed shortly after meeting. When the fighting stops, Ellie overhears Joel’s plan to send her and Tommy instead, and she steals one of Tommy’s horses and flees (Opens in a new tab). Mazin and Druckmann left this chase, but gave a subtle nod to it in the episode where Ellie and Tommy find Joel in the stables – he confesses to wanting to steal a horse and run, but decides to give Ellie a choice of who she rides with it.

In the game, Joel finally follows Ellie to a teenage bedroom in an abandoned house, where they have the confrontation depicted in the series in Ellie’s temporary bedroom in Jackson. The setting is a painful reminder of lost teenagers over the past two decades. In this play, Joel’s bond with his daughter couldn’t be stronger, which literally brings his confrontation with Ellie closer.

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max. (opens in a new tab) New episodes air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

