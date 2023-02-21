Activists call for a freeze on energy costs for UK households.





Activists have urged the UK government to freeze household energy costs after the end of March. This is because the drop in wholesale prices drastically reduces the amount of government subsidies needed to keep bills stable.

Under the UK’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) scheme, the average UK household bill is set to rise from the current 2,500 to 3,000 per year between April and June as Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt insists the government cannot afford to continue subsidizing it. . low level.

With the end of the government’s energy bill subsidy, which cut an additional $400 per household, households are facing an even steeper increase.

However, the latest forecasts for UK household energy costs suggest that the regulatory price cap, which sets the price of unsubsidized energy for most households, will not rise as much as previously feared, reaching around 3,300 in April and ending in June. will drop below 2,200.

It was predicted to rise well above 4,000 as energy prices skyrocketed late last year.

Consulting firm Cornwall Insight estimated on Monday that the government’s additional cost to the $2,500 freeze bill between April and June would be $2.6 billion, or less than 10% of the total EPG costs implemented since October. .

Cornwall Insight said the larger the gap between the costs of the two plans, the higher the government costs.

If we increase the EPG to 3,000 as planned, the estimated cost is [to the government] If you keep 26.8 billion and 2,500, the estimated cost is 29.4 billion.

Investment bank Investec said on Monday that its final forecast for the April-June price cap was 3,332, while Cornwall Insight had a forecast of 3,294.

suggestion

Both have strong records of correctly predicting the cap, and in June the cap fell below 2,200, seeing the government completely free from subsidies to average households with a drop in wholesale gas prices of nearly 65% ​​since early December.

An official price cap announcement by regulator Ofgem is scheduled for February 27th.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the Conservatives would show incompetence if they allowed the bill to be raised at a time when households are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

It would be irresponsible and deeply unfair for the government to raise people’s energy bills now, Davey said.

Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said the government needs to secure additional funding as wholesale gasoline prices have fallen nearly 80% since peaking in August and 65% since early December.

Francis said the government didn’t have to spend as much as they thought. Perhaps the money will still be there and they can help people more.

Before the energy crisis, before Russia restricted gas supplies to Europe, the average household bill for a household with normal gas and electricity under regulatory price caps was typically around $1,200.

HM Treasury has so far been cautious about the possibility of extending further support to keep the average note at 2,500, and has warned that a quick rebound in wholesale prices would put the government in trouble.

A Treasury spokesperson said prices are volatile and can rise as fast as they fall. If prices return to their end-August levels, the government will have to borrow another $42 billion and potentially raise taxes.

Officials added revenue from an unexpected tax on energy companies and, given lower wholesale prices, was likely to offset some of the benefits to the government, below previous forecasts.

One official said it was irresponsible to plan fiscal policy at such volatile prices.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed Alison Rose, CEO of banking group NatWest, to co-chair the recently established Energy Efficiency Task Force to reduce electricity consumption in the UK.

The task force will seek to reduce the country’s energy use by 15 percent within seven years by accelerating boiler upgrades, home insulation and business efficiency measures.

Hunt will finalize the appointment on Tuesday at a meeting with around 100 representatives of UK-based green companies. Junior Business Secretary Lord Callanan will be the other co-chair.

climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Explore the range of FT here.

Curious about FT’s commitment to environmental sustainability? Learn more about science-based goals here.

