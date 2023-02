Larry Summers warns US economy is heading for a ‘collision’ as Fed rate hikes don’t work

President and CIO at CAZ Investments ChristopherZook provides insight into the state of the economy and investing in “Mornings with Maria”.

Despite the Federal Reserve’s best efforts, high inflation persists and puts the US economy on a “collision” path, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Summers – a Harvard University professor who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations – said in a Bloomberg News interview that recent evidence of strong underlying inflationary pressures in the economy suggests that the tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy has a limited impact.

“The Fed tried to put the brakes on, and it doesn’t look like the brakes are getting much traction,” he said.

INFLATION STILL EXCEEDS WAGES IN MOST US CITIES

Larry Summers (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/File/Getty Images)

In the space of just one year, the Fed voted to raise its benchmark interest rate from zero to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. At their last meeting, policymakers signaled that “a few more” increases are on the table this year.

Despite the aggressive campaign to raise interest rates, inflation remains uncomfortably high: the Labor Department announced last week that the consumer price index rose 0.5% in January, the highest in three months. The annual inflation rate also surprised on the upside at 6.4%, underscoring the stickiness of high consumer prices that have spread throughout the economy.

FED BRAINARD EXPECTS INTEREST RATES TO REMAIN HIGH DESPITE RECENT INFLATION DROP

This increases the risk that the Fed will raise interest rates much higher than previously expected — and keep them high for longer, according to Summers. He predicted that the central bank will take longer to reach its maximum key rate or it will accelerate the pace of hikes again.

“The risk is that we press very, very hard on the brakes,” he said. “And then when we brake very, very hard, it’s going to kick in along with some of these negative cyclical dynamics around rising savings and excess inventory and so on.”

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell attends a press conference in Washington, DC on September 21, 2022. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

He warned that the central bank should act with caution, given the lagged effect of higher interest rates.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

“When your brakes don’t have a lot of grip, two things happen. You can be moving too fast – that’s inflation pressure – and you can be setting yourself up for some kind of crash or accident on the road. “Summers said. “Both of those things, I think, are real risks in this environment.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/larry-summers-warns-us-economy-headed-collision-fed-rate-hikes-arent-working The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos