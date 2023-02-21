UK court decides fate of Russian securities ‘trapped’ in London





LONDON, Feb. 20 (Reuters) – Managers of Sova Capital, a collapsed London brokerage previously managed by Russian banker Roman Avdeev, are selling piles of Russian securities to Avdeev in a complex new attempt to transfer illiquid Russian assets. We are seeking UK court approval to do so. .

This case demonstrates how Russian and offshore asset owners, whose transactions have been nearly impossible to trade due to war-related sanctions, are testing their exit routes a year after the start of the conflict.

Lawyers for Sova’s manager, Teneo, told the UK High Court on Monday that the broker’s former controlling shareholder, Avdeev, plans to exchange a £233 million ($280.3 million) creditor’s claim against Sova. Securities presented to the Court at a notional value of £274 million.

Avdeev, who is not subject to sanctions, could not be reached for comment through an attorney for Dominanta, the agency for which he is bidding.

Teneo’s attorney Mark Phillips told the court that a portfolio of Russian stocks was “trapped” inside Sova, which provided foreign investors access to the Russian market. Last year, as sanctions against companies that had ties with Russia continued, the special administration entered into force.

“There is a significant portfolio of Russian securities,” Phillips said, “and is significantly affected by legal restrictions and sanctions imposed by authorities around the world.”

Phillips said rules such as Moscow’s ban on institutions in countries that imposed sanctions on Russia prevented Teneo from selling Sova’s Russian securities on Russian exchanges.

Teneo approached potential buyers of securities last year, including Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N), Citigroup (CN) and distressed bond investment funds, but did not receive adequate interest, he added.

Meanwhile, Russian financial institutions were mostly “subject to sanctions or asset freezes,” which severely limited “the world of potential buyers,” Philips said.

That means Avdeev’s proposal, made by Russian banker-controlled vehicles, is “the only alternative,” Phillips added.

Having stumbled upon Avdeev’s offer, another Russian creditor of Sova filed an objection to the court on the grounds that Avdeev’s bid for credit should not be allowed under UK bankruptcy law.

Russian businessman Boris Zilbermints, who offered the manager £125 million in cash, urged the court not to approve the Dominanta deal.

Zilbermints said the proposed deal would lead to “an unprecedented violation of creditors’ right to equal treatment” and urged Teneo to continue exploring the possibility of selling Russian securities for cash, according to court documents.

International investors were left stranded in tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Russian stocks and bonds when they could trade freely.

Lawyers expect wealthy individuals and institutions to continue seeking court approval on how to exit Russian investments while complying with sanctions.

“People will start testing the limits of what is permissible,” said Paul Feldberg, a partner at law firm Jenner & Block and a sanctions expert.

“Sanctions don’t go away and there are a lot of people and institutions whose assets are written off as nothing and they won’t accept that.”

The hearing continues on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8326 pounds)

reporter Naomi Robnik; Additional reporting by Nell Mackenzie, London. Edited by Dhara Ransinghe and Christina Fincher

