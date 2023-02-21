China hits back at US claims that it is helping Russia in its war in Ukraine





HONG KONG China on Monday hit back at US allegations that it may provide non-lethal military assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine, telling Washington to stay out of its relations with the Kremlin.

The United States is not qualified to issue orders to China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing. We will never accept American criticism, even coercion and pressure on Sino-Russian relations.

Wang said China’s stance on Ukraine could be simply defined as promoting peace talks.

China will continue to stand firmly on the side of dialogue and peace and play a constructive role in easing the situation, he said.

The US believes China could provide non-lethal military assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine and may even consider sending lethal aid, four US officials familiar with the matter said in an exclusive report on Saturday. . They did not provide any details about the underlying intelligence that allegedly prompted the charge.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press conference in Beijing. Kyodo via AP

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday ahead of the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Speaking earlier Monday in Ankara, Turkey, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping early on that there would be real consequences in our own relations if China provided assistance. murderous to Russia in this aggression against Ukraine or in a systematic action. way to help evade sanctions.

Blinken declined to specify what the consequences might be.

But I think China understands what is at risk if it continues to provide such material support to Russia, he said, adding that it could also affect China’s relations with other countries. .

Shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a lengthy joint statement declaring a boundless partnership between their two countries. China has refrained from condemning Russian aggression while calling for peace talks, expressing concern over the humanitarian situation and taking care to avoid violating international sanctions.

Blinken said China is trying to have it both ways.

Publicly, they present themselves as a country fighting for peace in Ukraine, he said in an interview on NBC News Meet the Press. But privately, as I said, we have already seen in recent months the provision of non-lethal assistance that goes directly to aiding and abetting Russia’s war effort.

While US officials don’t believe China is providing lethal assistance to Russia, Blinken said, there are different types of lethal assistance they are at least considering providing, including weapons.

Blinken said he discussed the issue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when they met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Tensions between the two countries have already risen this month over a Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the US military, the discovery of which prompted Blinken to postpone a planned trip to Beijing.

At the Munich conference, Wang said China will release a document explaining its position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in the coming days. Wang, who was at the conference as part of a wider trip to Europe, is expected to arrive in Moscow as early as Monday for talks on Ukraine and other issues in what could be a precursor to a trip to Moscow. of Xi.

Wang also met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Munich, telling him that China stands for peace and dialogue, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

We don’t want to see the Ukrainian crisis prolong and spread, Wang said, and we are willing to work with the international community to avoid further deterioration of the situation and persevere in our efforts for peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/china-russia-ukraine-nonlethal-assistance-rcna71431 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos