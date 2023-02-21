UK attempts to ban Russians from legally fishing in British waters





The British ambassador to Denmark is being sent to the Faroe Islands on a mission to prevent Russia from legally trolling fisheries in British waters.

Russian ships have access to a so-called special area of ​​the sea shared between Britain and the Faroe Islands because trawlers have been licensed by the Faroe government to fish there.

A British government spokesperson told ITV News: We are well aware of Russia’s fishing activities in the British-Faroese Special Zone and have expressed our concerns to the Faroese Government.

“We will not allow Russian flagged vessels to fish anywhere in British waters and we will continue to urge the Faroe Islands to follow our lead by not allowing Russia to fish in Britain (Faroe Special Territory). The British delegation worked through official consultations with the Faroe and Danish governments to find a solution to stop Russians from fishing in the region.

Threats from Russians fishing legally in British waters for the second time since their country invaded Ukraine have sparked an angry reaction from UK-based fishermen.

‘Special area’ between Scotland and the Faroe Islands (highlighted in green).

Ian Gatt, head of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermens Association, told ITV News: She welcomes the British ambassador to Denmark’s planned visit to Torshavn and hopes she will use the opportunity to argue for a ban on Russian ships.

“More than ever, Britain must ensure that Russian ships are not allowed to fish in the Joint British-Faroese Special Area. The Faroes have very clearly violated their moral obligations to the international community by proceeding with an agreement giving access to the fishing fleet. 12,285 tons of cod, 1,276 tons of haddock, 900 tons of flounder and 4,000 tons of shrimp from the Barents Sea. In return, Russian ships received 72,000 tons of herring, 13,000 tons of mackerel and 8,500 tons of herring.

Most blue whistles come from British waters because of a protocol agreed between the UK and the Faroe Islands in 1999. Faroe granted permission for Russian ships to fish in a special area corresponding to British waters. Surprisingly, Faroe has imposed sanctions on Russian and Belarusian vessels and has imposed a port ban on all vessels under the Russian flag. However, that does not apply to fishing boats that still have access to Faroese ports.

A Faroe government spokesperson told ITV News: “The Faroe Islands government is aware of the UK government’s position and will be hosting a meeting of representatives of the respective governments this week to discuss the matter.”

