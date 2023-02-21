The United States and Greece: United by Democratic Values, Advancing Common Goals of Peace and Prosperity





US-GREECE RELATIONS

The United States views Greece as an indispensable partner and a key North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally supporting NATO’s southeastern flank. Together, we advance our common goals, united by democratic values, for peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, the Black Sea region and beyond.

The United States and Greece launched the first U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue in December 2018. The dialogue continues to be an important feature of our bilateral relationship and focuses on advancing shared priorities in areas regional cooperation, defense and security, trade and investment, energy. and the environment, law enforcement and counterterrorism, humanitarian challenges and disaster preparedness, and people-to-people connections. The fourth cycle of the strategic dialogue was held in February 2023, testifying to the deepening of relations between our countries and areas of convergence of strategic policies.

As a leader in the region, a longtime NATO ally and an EU partner, Greece has worked with the United States to promote stability, economic development and regional integration, including efforts aimed at promoting the EU ambitions of the Western Balkan partners. The United States strongly supports Greece’s role as a leader in the diversification of Europe’s energy supplies and in the regional sharing of energy resources. Greece’s geostrategic position and its participation in multilateral diplomatic initiatives, such as the 3+1 with the Republic of Cyprus and Israel plus the United States, also make it an important partner in encouraging dialogue and economic opportunities in the Mediterranean. eastern.

Greece occupies a strategic position in the eastern Mediterranean on NATO’s southern flank. The U.S.-Greek Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, updated October 2021, is the backbone of the strong U.S.-Greek defense relationship, supporting U.S. training and operations in Souda Bay, Crete and other activities that promote regional stability goals from locations such as Greece’s Larissa Air Base.

Our strong people-to-people ties and shared democratic values ​​form the foundation of our bilateral alliance. In 2022, the United States proudly partnered with Greece at the historic Pharos Summit to promote international student mobility and U.S.-Greek international collaboration in education. Our cultural and educational exchanges ensure that the peoples of our countries understand each other, and we continually work to extend these opportunities to people who have traditionally not had access to them. The cultural relationship between the United States and Greece is rich and growing, and the United States wholeheartedly supports Greece’s global leadership role in protecting cultural heritage from the negative impacts of climate change and climate change. looting and trafficking. Our people-to-people ties and shared values ​​will continue to guide our common path at a time when the rules-based international order is challenged like never before.

Bilateral economic relations

Greece is a member of the European Union and the Eurozone. The Greek technology sector has seen significant growth in recent years with major investments in cloud infrastructure from Microsoft, Digital Realty and Amazon Web Services. Greece is focused on energy transition and security and the country’s central location as a transport hub for Europe provides additional opportunities in renewable energy, gas, refining, logistics and related sectors.

In recent years, Greece has attracted investment from large American multinationals like Pfizer, Cisco, Deloitte and Chubb, particularly in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, which is becoming a tech hub for the Balkans. American companies are interested and involved in the privatization of Greece, the digitization of government services and energy transition efforts. The main US exports to Greece are defense articles, although US trade activity is expected to continue to grow in high technology, biomedical, tourism development, medicine, construction, agribusiness, specialty agriculture and packaging, and franchising. There are no significant non-tariff barriers to US exports.

History of the United States Diplomatic Mission in Greece

The United States appointed its first consul to Greece in 1837, following Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire, and established diplomatic relations with Greece in 1868. After World War II, the United States contributed hundreds of millions of dollars under the Marshall Plan to rebuild Greece’s buildings, agriculture and industry. Today, approximately three million American residents of the United States claim Greek descent. This large, well-organized community maintains close political and cultural ties with Greece. The U.S. Embassy in Athens and the Consulate General in Thessaloniki host numerous U.S. agencies in support of a strong bilateral program.

American aid to Greece

US assistance promotes strong bilateral military-to-military relations and contributes to the interoperability of Greek forces within NATO.

Membership of Greece in international organizations

Greece and the United States belong to many of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, the Organization for Security and cooperation in Europe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organization. Greece is also a permanent observer to the Organization of American States.

