Woodford Fund Supervisors in Pre-Consultation with UK Regulators





Britain’s financial watchdog said it was in advanced discussions about a settlement with Neil Woodford’s fund supervisor nearly four years after his business collapsed, which left hundreds of thousands of investors at a loss.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Monday talks with Link Fund Solutions, the UK arm of Australian group Link, could lead to a settlement rather than enforcement action and aim to ensure Woodfords investors are compensated.

Link said he was exclusively discussing selling LFS to Dublin-based competitor Waystone Group to raise money to reward investors.

LFS came under fire in 2019 after Woodford’s flagship $3.7 billion equity income fund collapsed. Around 300,000 investors in the fund are still waiting to get their money back.

The FCA said in September that the enforcement action could result in a $50 million fine for LFS and $306 million in compensation to investors.

To address this by agreement, FCA gave Link time to sell the assets, noting that there would be an amount of compensation for LFS’s failure to manage the liquidity of Woodfords funds.

FCA said: We know that affected investors will want to understand the impact this may have on them, including how the proposed arrangements will work. We will provide further updates as soon as possible.

Links that sell LFS to Waystone exclude any liability with Woodford. Waystone has been granted an additional exclusivity period to finalize the deal before the end of March. However, Link warned that he would not receive any proceeds from the sale used to settle the settlement with FCA. Waystone confirmed the talks.

Link added that if an agreement is reached, it will address the FCA investigation into the matter and it is up to the plan to pay all liabilities related to Woodford.

It also warned of an impairment charge of A$449 million in its semi-annual financial results in relation to its UK operations.

LFS was responsible for overseeing the liquidity of the Woodfords Fund, which held large stakes in private companies. It eventually froze Woodford’s funds as investors flocked to withdraw funds as earnings plummeted.

It was one of the biggest recent scandals in UK investment management, provoking other fund groups to assess their exposure to unlisted stocks.

Jupiter Asset Management this month announced it is selling a stake in digital lender Starling Bank to protect investors. CEO Matthew Beesley also introduced a rule prohibiting open-ended funds from investing in undisclosed stocks.

Woodford made a name for himself at Invesco. He left the company in 2014 to start his own business with Invesco salesman Craig Newman as CEO. He has launched funds including his flagship Equity Income Fund, which invests in both listed and unlisted stocks. However, the market decline and his stock picks resulted in losses, causing investors to withdraw their funds and eventually have their funds frozen by LFS.

FCA’s investigation into Woodford continues.

