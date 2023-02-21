US concerned about possible Chinese support for Russian war in Ukraine





Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden and Putin give dueling speeches ahead of first anniversary of war in Ukraine05:19

Putin doubles down on the invasion of Ukraine in his address to the nation01:46

Watch: Standing ovation to Putin’s state of the nation for illegally annexed territories00:44

Inside Russia’s key ally Belarus as the eastern offensive continues01:18

Bidens secret visit to Ukraine04:56

President Biden makes historic visit to Ukraine48:23

Full Garamendi: If China backs Russia, they’d fold with a loser07:05

The new Russian offensive is much more gradual in eastern Ukraine01:46

President Biden makes a surprise trip to Ukraine04:18

Joe Biden honored with a plaque on the Kyiv March of the Braves00:41

Biden visits Ukraine: Were with you for as long as it takes01:49

Watch: Air raid sirens sound repeatedly as Biden and Zelensky drive through Kiev00:55

Now Playing

US fears China plans to support Russian war effort01:13

FOLLOWING

Zelenskyy congratulates Biden on his historic visit to Ukraine06:17

Watch: Air raid sirens sound as Biden and Zelenskyy walk to inspect honor guard00:21

Watch: Biden vows to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’ during Kyiv visit09:51

Zelenskyy and Biden exchange words of thanks and encouragement during their visit to Kyiv04:47

Biden speaks with Zelenskyy during bilateral meeting in Ukraine03:17

Air raid sirens went off during Biden’s visit to Ukraine with Zelenskyy03:52

Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine to mark one year after Russian invasion03:31

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “concerned” that China was considering supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine with “lethal assistance” and warned there would be “real consequences” for China. 20, 2023

Learn more

FOLLOWING

Biden and Putin give dueling speeches ahead of first anniversary of war in Ukraine05:19

Putin doubles down on the invasion of Ukraine in his address to the nation01:46

Watch: Standing ovation to Putin’s state of the nation for illegally annexed territories00:44

Inside Russia’s key ally Belarus as the eastern offensive continues01:18

Bidens secret visit to Ukraine04:56

President Biden makes historic visit to Ukraine48:23

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/video/u-s-concerned-over-possible-chinese-support-for-russian-war-in-ukraine-163672133852 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos