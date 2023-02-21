Brexit: UK ‘at stake’ dissolution if Northern Ireland protocol is not agreed | political news





A senior DUP politician has warned that if a new agreement on post-Brexit trade agreements is not reached in Northern Ireland, the breakup of the UK will be “endangered”.

MP Sammy Wilson said his party would continue demonstrating in Stormont unless EU rules were removed from the region.

This has been a key challenge for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is struggling to reach a new agreement with Brussels to resolve the controversial Northern Ireland protocol issue.

This mechanism was agreed as part of the Brexit deal to avoid strict borders on the island of Ireland. All parties agreed it was necessary to keep the peace.

However, because the Republic is part of the EU, traders in Northern Ireland must abide by single market rules, creating friction in the flow of goods between the region and the rest of the UK.

Mr Wilson told Sky News that the DUP wants Northern Ireland “to be treated the same way as the rest of the UK. In other words, the law that applies to Northern Ireland is British law, not EU law”.

“Basically, as a minister in the Northern Ireland Parliament, if a deal is agreed upon that will keep us on the EU single market, we will have to implement it according to the law,” he added.

“And we will not do that because we believe that such agreements are designed to keep us out of Britain. British law and doing so will separate our country from the rest of Britain.”

Mr Wilson said the prime minister could choose “to protect the Union or to protect the European Union”.

“It is unreasonable to ask union members to participate in an agreement designed to break up the union and that is what is at issue here. And that is why this is a historic moment for the Prime Minister,” he said.

Reportedly, when asked this week if he thought a deal could be struck, he said: “No. He (Mr. Sunak) knows there are hurdles and hills to overcome. I hope he fully understands what is needed and comes into the negotiations.”

No ‘final deal’ yet

Image: NI protocol effectively created a customs demarcation line in the Irish Sea.

Downing Street has remained mum about details that may be included in the new deal.

An official spokesman for the prime minister on Monday said negotiations were continuing to resolve outstanding issues and “we will hear our side once a deal is agreed”.

Foreign Minister James Cleverly, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and European Commission Maros Sefcovic will meet via video Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the prime minister insisted there was no “final agreement” yet and declined to comment on whether MPs would vote if there was a final agreement.

It comes amid growing fears that an agreement may not cross the line due to the Conservative civil war.

Sunak is under pressure

Veteran Tory Eurosceptic Sir Bernard Jenkin said that any deal that the DUP did not revert to power-sharing at Stormont Assembly, which had walked out in protest of protocol earlier last year, would be “totally disastrous”.

But David Gauck, former justice minister and Brexit critic, said the DUP was “unacceptable for a realistically negotiable outcome, and even some Conservative MPs are purists or opportunists.”

“He should do the deal without them,” he tweeted.

Mr Sunak’s officials are understood to have held talks with Brussels officials on Sunday about how to give local politicians a greater say in applying EU law in the region, addressing what trade unionists are calling a “democratic deficit”. .

It is thought that the EU and the UK are close to signing an agreement to reduce Protocol bureaucracy on the movement of goods from the British Empire to Northern Ireland, but there is no expectation that Brussels will be willing to agree to end the application of EU law. in the region.

The EU argues that a fundamental part of the protocol that Northern Ireland traders are free to sell on the European Single Market is dependent on the operation of EU rules in that region.

What Brexit deal is being discussed between the UK and the EU?

The ongoing talks are about parts of the existing Brexit deal involving Northern Ireland.

Called the “Northern Ireland Protocol,” the agreement, along with a broad trade and cooperation treaty, was signed by Boris Johnson with the EU in 2020.

Its point is to avoid strict physical borders on the island of Ireland, which is the only place where there is a land border between the UK and the EU.

All parties agreed that this was necessary to maintain peace on the islands, and the Protocol does this by putting Northern Ireland in a much closer relationship with the EU than the rest of the UK (since the Republic of Ireland is part of the EU).

This made the Irish Sea a de facto trade border, with goods moving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK subject to EU import inspection. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that this will not happen.

Unionists say this puts Northern Ireland at an economic disadvantage and threatens its standing in the UK, resulting in a refusal to cooperate in forming a power-sharing government.

There are also concerns about a so-called “democratic deficit” where Northern Ireland accepts Brussels’ rules, which it has no say in.

The role of the European Court of Justice is a major stumbling block. Since Northern Ireland is still subject to EU rules, Brussels believes that the courts should have a lot to do with dispute resolution.

But the DUP and some Conservative MPs see it as eroding British sovereignty and incompatible with Brexit’s goals.

Downing Street has remained mum on details that the new deal may include, but it is expected to include some kind of compromise on the role and measures to reduce bureaucracy on goods traveling to Northern Ireland and the UK. ECJ.

There could be a “green lane” and “red lane” system separating goods destined for Northern Ireland from those at risk of being transported to the Republic and the EU, which should reduce the need for physical verification and paperwork.

There may be mechanisms in place for the ECJ to decide the dispute only after referral to a separate arbitration panel or Northern Ireland courts.

The biggest unknown is whether DUPs will support transactions. The party came up with seven “tests” to apply to all transactions when deciding whether to support them, including not accepting checks for goods moving from England to Northern Ireland and not having borders on the Irish Sea.

There can be no government formed in Northern Ireland if they do not support the deal and continue protesting in Stormont.

The reason is that the DUP is one of two parties that share power in Northern Ireland’s devolved government. It’s an agreement made under the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Since the DUP is boycotting the Northern Ireland Parliament, this means that the democratic institutions responsible for running public services and representing voters in Northern Ireland have been dysfunctional for more than a year.

Pressure is mounting on Sunak after his predecessor intervened over the weekend to take a tougher stance with the European Union.

A source close to Mr Johnson expressed his view that “it would be a huge mistake to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol Act, which gives Britain the power to repeal parts of the treaty without EU permission.”

A senior government official said the successful outcome of the negotiations meant that the controversial bill (which had been tabled in Westminster under Mr Johnson’s leadership but stalled when Mr Sunak entered the top 10) was no longer needed.

But some Tories were quick to side with the former prime minister, and Lord Frost, who negotiated Mr Johnson’s original Brexit deal with former Conservative minister Simon Clarke, urged the government to go ahead with the Protocol bill.

Cabinet Secretary Penny Mordent also said Johnson’s warnings were “completely unhelpful”, and Home Secretary Suela Braberman said on Monday that the bill would be “the biggest deal” at the government’s disposal to “fix” the Irish Sea problem. one of the tools,” he said.

Labor will vote with government on protocol

On Monday, Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly said the opposition would back the government to get any deal done.

The Labor leader told reporters during a visit to Thurrock, Essex.

“What I said about Northern Ireland is that the national interest comes first, so we’ll put party politics to one side. We’ll vote with the government, so the Prime Minister won’t have to rely on his backbench.”

