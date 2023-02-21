China backtracks on US claims it could supply arms to Russia





China has denied claims it was preparing to transfer lethal weapons to Russia, after the United States renewed public warnings on the eve of the anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“It is the United States, not China, that continually sends weapons to the battlefield,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday, accusing the United States of “shifting the blame. and spread disinformation.

In a series of statements over the weekend recalling the early days of the Russian invasion, US diplomats including Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had information that China ” was strongly considering providing lethal assistance to Russia.” “To our knowledge, they haven’t crossed that line yet,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Munich Security Conference February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Washington’s revelations, which once again seek to exert diplomatic pressure on Beijing very publicly, also included the Biden administration’s first direct confirmation that various forms of ‘non-lethal support’ have poured into Russia from corporations. Chinese public goods for use in Ukraine.

They are believed to be so-called ‘dual-use’ items, such as computer chips and other hardware for Russian fighter jets, as well as commercial drones and other equipment used by its ground forces in Ukraine.

“The concern we have now is based on the information we have that they are planning to provide lethal support,” Blinken told CBS’ Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan the same day, referring to “everything from ammunition to the weapons themselves”.

“The United States has no right to give orders to China, and we have never accepted the United States pointing fingers at Sino-Russian relations, much less pressure or coercion,” he said. said Wang. “Who is calling for peace talks? And who stokes the fire and encourages confrontation? The international community can see for itself.

Beijing has early on dismissed suggestions that Moscow might one day directly arm Moscow in its now year-long offensive, arguing instead that it was never a party to the conflict. The United States seems to be taking every opportunity to warn China against changing its position.

Wang Yi, China's top foreign affairs official, speaks during the Munich Security Conference on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Blinken said he spoke of the “serious consequences” of such a move when he met Wang Yi, China’s top foreign policy official, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The couple also discussed the recent spy balloon saga, with the Chinese diplomat doubling down on Beijing’s position that Washington is to blame.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN’s State of the Union Pamela Brown that Washington welcomes Beijing’s call for peace. However, any provision of lethal support would be “unacceptable”, she said, and “a red line”.

The phrase was repeated on Monday by the European Union’s top foreign affairs official, Josep Borrell, who also raised the issue when he met with Wang in Germany.

“For us, that would be a red line in our relationship,” Borrell said. “He told me that they weren’t going to do it, that they weren’t planning to do it. But we will remain vigilant.”

Wang is expected in Moscow early this week to discuss China’s vision for a political settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out a meeting between Wang and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the Munich conference over the weekend, China’s top diplomat said Beijing would soon release a new position paper on the war, one that could accompany Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s expected “peace speech” on Thursday. February 24, on the occasion of one year of the invasion.

In an indirect dig in the United States, Wang told a panel discussion that “some forces apparently don’t want the negotiations to succeed or the war to end soon.”

