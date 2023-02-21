Chinese Car Company Entering UK And Plans To Sell Cars – Car Dealer Magazine





China is the largest automobile market on the planet. Nearly 27 million new cars were sold in China in 2022, according to the China Automobile Manufacturers Association.

It is increasingly becoming a market in which Western automakers are designing vehicles, among other things. However, Chinese automakers are now seeking the opposite, and some are already making their way to Europe.

Chinese automakers got a bad reputation a decade ago for copycat versions of popular vehicles, but Chinese automakers have progressed at an alarming rate.

There are many Chinese car manufacturers looking to arrive on British shores in the coming years. Here’s a look at the brands you can expect and their car sales plans.

You may remember Britain’s Great Wall Motors (GWM) about 10 years ago. It was the first Chinese car brand to sell vehicles in the UK with Steed pickups. It’s an overwhelming choice at best.

However, GWM now returns to the UK and sells the model with the Ora nameplate. Currently selling a single model, the curiously named Funky Cat, this electric hatchback boasts a range of 193 miles and a starting price of $31,995.

While providing the ability to book cars online, it operates alongside traditional dealers and has worked with Peter Vardy, Lookers and Wessex Garages. They have 17 sites across the UK, but most of them are fulfillment centres.

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is a brand you’ve probably never heard of. But it’s a major deal on a global level, producing more zero-emission vehicles, including hybrids and electric cars, than any other company.

But BYD will soon introduce it to the UK with the Atto 3, a compact electric crossover boasting a range of 261 miles. BYD will also sell the cars through its traditional dealer network, with Chinese companies designated as partners so far including Lookers, LSH Holdings, Arnold Clark and Pendragon.

Like GWM Ora, we do not operate an agency model. The first cars will arrive with dealers in March and go on sale soon.

Chery is another brand that likely won’t ring a bell, but again, this is a company that already has a huge footprint around the world and is China’s largest auto exporter.

Chery will soon be entering the UK, confirming in a recent interview that it hopes to start selling cars in Europe in 2024.

The first model sold here is the Omada 5, a stylish SUV offering both an electric powertrain and a conventional petrol engine. Chery has boldly said it hopes to sell 10,000 versions of the model, but details of how it will work in the UK have yet to be released, but it’s believed traditional dealers want to be set up as well.

If British buyers had any hesitation about not wanting a Chinese car, MG’s success proves them wrong. Past links to MG help, but the company is now controlled by SAIC, a Chinese auto group ultimately owned by the state government.

With a particular focus on value-packed models like the ZS, MG5 and MG4 (above) and affordable EVs, MG is now a big deal in the UK. In fact, the January 2023 HS crossover was the top-selling car for the entire month, registering more cars than the Nissan and Vauxhall.

MG now has a network of more than 150 dealers, particularly across the UK, giving a good clue as to what template other Chinese companies might follow.

Chinese company XPeng aims to offer a more upscale offering, and its high-end electric SUV, the G9, was recently launched in Europe for the first time. Available with a range of up to 354 miles, it boasts a premium interior and generous levels of technology.

XPeng already has a market far ahead when it comes to electrification in Norway and is now expanding into Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

It is expected to arrive in the UK in 2025. In that market, Chinese companies have opened delivery and fulfillment centers with dedicated partners, suggesting a more traditional dealer model is being adopted.

Nio is a brand that already sells models such as the ET5, ET7 and EL7 in several European countries including Germany, the Netherlands and the Baltics.

The brand has an innovative trick up its sleeve with a battery swapping station that makes it easy to swap out a fully charged pack, eliminating the need to park and charge for periods of time.

Nio does not operate with a traditional dealer model, but instead drives online sales. There are also so-called Nio Houses, which can be viewed as private members’ clubs where car owners can use the facilities for work and leisure.

Nio is set to enter the UK in late 2023 and House is planned for London.

Lynk & Co is another company already making a big footprint in other European markets, already selling the 01 SUV in many parts of the continent, including the main German market.

It’s headquartered in Sweden, so it’s not entirely Chinese, but the company is owned by Chinese auto giant Geely, and all of its cars are made in Sweden.

Lynk & Co has been trying to introduce the 01 SUV, the brother of the Volvo XC40, for years, but it looks like it will finally launch here in 2024.

A key part of the company’s business model is the mobility aspect. There are a number of subscription services as well as car sharing plans where you can rent one of their vehicles. However, you still have the option of purchasing a car the traditional way.

In addition to the Chinese brands mentioned above, there are many companies that can enter the UK. Here we see their opportunity.

If there’s one EV manufacturer that can shake things up, it’s Zeekr. Emerging from Geely, the company behind the success of Volvo and Lotus, it offers upscale, boldly styled electric vehicles that can compete with established premium players. Given its success in China, I think it’s likely to move over to the UK in the not-too-distant future.

Aiways is another company to keep an eye on, with the brand already selling in 10 European countries, including Spain, Italy and France. It currently sells the U5, an electric SUV, in these markets and is slowly gaining popularity. The company has previously said it wants to bring the car to the UK, but has previously stated that converting it to a right-hand drive would be difficult and costly.

Car Dealer Experience the future of a dedicated car dealer conference through conversations from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader. View full event details and book your tickets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cardealermagazine.co.uk/publish/the-chinese-car-firms-coming-to-the-uk-and-how-they-plan-to-sell-cars/280032 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos