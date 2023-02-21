Dollar retreats from six-week peak, Swedish krona jumps





LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) – The dollar fell slightly on Monday but remained close to Friday’s six-week high after a flurry of economic data bolstered market expectations of a monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar against six other major currencies, slipped 0.2% to 103.81. It is still up nearly 1.8% for the month, on track for its first monthly gain since September. It hit a six-week high of 104.67 on Friday.

Liquidity is expected to remain thin on Monday as US markets are closed for Presidents Day.

Data from the world’s largest economy in recent weeks has indicated a still tight labor market, sticky consumer prices, robust retail sales and higher producer prices, raising fears that the US central bank has more to do to bring inflation under control and interest rates to rise.

But with markets expecting the federal funds rate to peak at just under 5.3% by July, analysts said the dollar’s move may have run its course.

Latest updates

“The dollar has had quite a big move this month because of the rate review and the question is how far it will go,” said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

“I would say the majority of what we call a ‘corrective rally’ in the dollar has been seen,” Turner added.

Belligerent comments from Fed officials also supported the US dollar as they signaled that interest rates would need to rise to stifle inflation.

The Swedish krona outperformed after core inflation rose in January, while minutes from the central bank’s latest meeting showed policymakers backed more rate hikes to tame inflation.

The euro was down 1.1% against the Swedish krona at 11.05 crowns while the dollar was down 1% at 10.3405.

“We now see the Riksbank rising 50 basis points in April and 25 basis points in June,” said Torbjrn Isaksson, chief analyst at Nordea, which previously posted an additional 25 basis points rise in April.

“That should support the krona and we see it stronger today,” Isaksson added, while noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Fed also sounded hawkish.

Two ECB policymakers said on Friday that interest rates in the euro zone had some way of rising, which would drive up market prices for the ECB’s peak rate.

The euro was little changed against the dollar at $1.0690, just above Friday’s six-week low of $1.06125.

“We believe the disinflation process in the US will have another stage in the second quarter, while in Europe inflation should be more rigid,” ING’s Turner said.

“Euro rates will likely remain at higher levels, as we believe dollar rates will come down more easily,” added Turner, who he said could support the euro in the first half.

The dollar lost 0.2% against the yen at 133.94. It hit a two-month high at 135.12 yen on Friday.

The Australian dollar rose 0.6% to $0.6918 ahead of the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy meeting on Tuesday.

The kiwi rose 0.1% to $0.6249, ahead of a rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday, at which the bank is expected to cut to a half-point rate hike. ‘interest.

Reporting by Samuel Indyk and Rae Wee Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Sam Holmes, Barbara Lewis and Christina Fincher

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/dollar-buoyant-robust-us-data-keep-fed-hawks-control-2023-02-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos