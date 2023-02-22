US can’t track China’s warship construction, Navy secretary says





China’s navy has significant advantages over its US rival, including a larger fleet and greater shipbuilding capacity, as Beijing seeks to project power across the oceans, the US navy chief said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said China is constantly trying to violate the maritime sovereignty and economic well-being of other nations, including our allies. in the South China Sea and elsewhere.

They now have a larger fleet, so they are deploying that fleet around the world, he said, adding that Washington needed to upgrade the US fleet in response.

We need a bigger navy, we need more ships in the future, more modern ships in the future, especially capable of dealing with this threat, he said.

Satellite Images of Model US Navy Ships in China Cause Concern (November 2021)

China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy could field up to 400 ships in the coming years, the Navy secretary said, up from about 340 currently.

Meanwhile, the US fleet has less than 300 ships.

According to the US Navy’s 2022 Sailing Plan released last summer, the Pentagons’ goal is to have 350 manned ships by 2045, still well below the projection of the Chinese fleet.

Before that goal is reached, however, the U.S. fleet is expected to shrink as older ships are retired, according to a November report from the U.S. Congressional Budget Office.

Del Toro said Tuesday that US shipyards cannot match the production of Chinese shipyards. As with fleet size, these are numbers.

They have 13 shipyards, in some cases their shipyard has more capacity, one shipyard has more capacity than all of our shipyards put together. This poses a real threat, he said.

Del Toro did not give a breakdown of those shipyards, but Chinese and Western reports indicate that China has six major shipyards and two smaller ones that build warships.

In the United States, seven shipyards are producing large, deep-draught ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, according to an October report by Brent Sadler of the Center for National Defense.

But no matter how many shipyards there are, they need workers, and Del Toro says China has a numerical advantage there, largely because it’s free from restrictions, regulations and economic pressures that affect labor. work in the United States.

Analysts Warn of Intensifying Arms Race in Asia (November 2021)

One of the big problems in the United States is finding skilled labor, he said.

[W]When you have an unemployment rate below 4%, it makes it a real challenge whether you’re trying to find workers for a restaurant or trying to find workers for a shipyard, the navy chief said.

He also said that China can do things the United States cannot.

It’s a communist country, they don’t have any rules they follow, he said.

They use slave labor in the construction of their ships, it’s not the way we should be doing business, but it’s what we were running into, so it has a significant advantage, a- he asserted.

CNN contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry to respond to Del Toros’ allegations.

Del Toro did not provide details to back up the slave labor allegation, and analysts have expressed doubts that Beijing would resort to such tactics.

China has a very large pool of labor available and it wouldn’t really make sense to use slave labor in a high-tech sector vital to their national security, said Blake Herzinger, a fellow not resident and Indo-Pacific defense policy expert at the American Enterprise Institute. .

Herzinger said comments like the Navy chief’s are indicative of a pattern where US attention is placed in the wrong place at the expense of US capabilities.

It seems sadly common, for navy leaders to throw stones at real or imagined flaws in Chinese shipbuilding rather than reckon with American failures over two decades to conceptualize, design and build ships for its own navy, a Herzinger said.

Here’s why the US doesn’t want its F-35 wreckage falling into China’s hands

According to a November US Congressional Research Service report, the US Navy has taken steps to bridge the gap with China, including dedicating more of its fleet to the Pacific and using newer and more performing in Pacific roles.

And Del Toro said on Tuesday that the United States retains a big advantage over China, our people.

In many ways, our shipbuilders are better shipbuilders, which is why we have a more modern, more capable and more lethal navy than them, he said.

US military personnel are also better on their feet, Del Toro argued.

They write their people to fight, we actually train our people to think, he said.

There’s a fundamental difference in how we train our Marines and our Sailors and our Soldiers and our Airmen and our Space Force in this country that gives us an inherent advantage over anything the Chinese can put together.

This could be the next modern warfare battleground

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/22/asia/us-navy-chief-china-pla-advantages-intl-hnk-ml/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

