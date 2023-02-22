Klarna trumps USA





The US is now Swedish payments giant Klarnas’ biggest market by revenue, overtaking Germany, which makes CEO and co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski proud.

In an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, Siemiatkowski shared that Klarna saw a 71% year-over-year increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) in the US last year compared to 2021.

When you were just a Polish immigrant kid living in this little northern European country called Sweden, it’s like the big dream, Siemiatkowski joked. I feel like I sing if you can do it here you can do it anywhere. It was always one of my childhood dreams, I think for the whole company actually, to be successful in the United States

Klarna’s big push into the US market was with its BNPL (buy now, pay later) product, which only really took off around 2018 and 2019, according to the executive.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit the whole world; Suddenly, Siemiatkowski went from traveling to places like the Midwest, where American retailers were headquartered to hold one meeting a day, to conducting multiple meetings a day from the comfort of his own home.

Even then, Siemiatkowski says he was very personally involved in the effort to entice American merchants to work with Klarna – making a 30-minute pitch before letting his team take over.

It was an amazing way for me to get really, really close [to merchants] and get great feedback, he recalls.

It seems that this effort has paid off.

The 71% jump in GMV is what pushed the US to overtake even countries in its home continent of Europe to become the 18-year-old Klarnas’ biggest market by revenue. . Today, Klarna has 34 million users in the United States and its network of retailers in the country includes companies in several verticals such as Instacart, Tractor Supply Company, Groupon, Samsung, Etsy and Fossil Group. They join the company’s network of more than 500,000 retailers worldwide.

In Germany, 80% of the adult population uses Klarna every year, Siemiatkowski said. So in the United States, we think we’re still in the very early phase. And that still largely depends on us – on the quality of our relationships with merchants and consumers.

Further evidence of Klarnas’ growing popularity in the US is that the company now has over 8 million monthly active app users and 30 million total downloads in the US, compared to 6 million US monthly active app users as of February 2022.

One of the features of the app is that consumers can buy in installments using Klarna, even from merchants who are not Klarna partners. This gave the payments giant an edge with these merchants.

We wanted to make sure consumers could use Klarna everywhere. So we made a browser that lets you access any website like Amazon, and you have this Klarna button at the bottom. So now, all of a sudden, you can use Klarna on any website, and it doesn’t matter if it’s an existing customer merchant or not, Siemiatkowski told TechCrunch. It got huge and we now do over $6 billion in volume from it.

As well as giving people a way to pay installments strictly online, the Klarna Card went live last June in the US after racking up a waiting list of one million people. The fintech company is touting the card as offering consumers a way to pay over time in four interest-free payments using a physical card with no deposit for any store or online purchase.

While giving people the option to pay in installments (commonly referred to these days as buy now, pay later) is only part of what Klarnas does these days, Siemiatkowski points out.

The app has evolved over time into what Klarna describes as an end-to-end shopping destination for consumers with features beyond payments such as money management tools, tracking deliveries, wishlists, digital receipts and price drop notifications.

We were branded as an BNPL provider, but that’s no longer true – even though that was years ago. We have tons of other use cases that are growing at a much faster rate than the original BNPL product, Siemiatkowski said. But the cachet is there so it takes a little time for people to recognize the change.

Klarna also announced today that its US credit losses have fallen by 37%. As the company grows in the United States and has more loyal customers, which allows it to establish a better risk profile, Siemiatkowski believes that the number of credit losses will only decrease, despite a deterioration of the macro trend in the United States.

We were still so early, so what we do internally matters more than macroeconomic conditions in this case, he said.

The executive also revealed that although Klarna and US giant BNPL Affirm are often lumped together, he views the two companies as very different.

Most of their purchases are spread over time, such as over a two-year period, Siemiatkowski said. With Klarna it’s more like four weeks – so it’s very short and for small quantities, with the average purchase being around $100. Ours is a different type of credit – very short term, installment based and most of them bear 0% interest.

The majority of Klarnas’ revenue worldwide comes from charging retailers fees to provide its services to their customers, in much the same way that those retailers already pay for processing credit card transactions. Klarna says it goes even further by providing them with payment services, reduced financial risk through its interest-free Pay Now and Pay Later products, and increasingly personalized marketing support that helps them connect with customers. consumers.

In fact, interestingly, the fastest growing revenue stream for the company today is in its marketing offerings, according to Siemiatkowski. Klarna offers retailers things like advertisements and sponsored content in the Klarna app, virtual shopping and shoppable videos, among others. Specifically, more than 100 of the top US retailers are partnering with Klarna for marketing to reach new consumer audiences.

Our app’s touchpoints help customers find new partners and merchants, Siemiatkowski said. And retailers are looking for new ways to be presented to concerned consumers.

Still, all the positive momentum in the US doesn’t take away from the fact that 2022 has been a very challenging year for all BNPL suppliers and Klarna was no exception. Last August, CNBC reported that Klarna posted a pre-tax loss of almost 6.2 billion Swedish crowns for the first half of 2022, compared to 1.8 billion Swedish crowns in the same period a year ago. The company also saw its valuation plummet by 85%, from $45 billion in July 2021 to $6.7 billion a year later. Klarna also carried out at least two rounds of layoffs last year, affecting several hundred employees in total. Affirm has also had its share of difficulties, recently laying off 500 employees and also seeing its valuation drop to just under $3.8 billion.

Want more fintech news in your inbox? Register here.

Got a timely tip or insider information on a topic we’ve covered? We would love to hear from you. You can reach me at [email protected] Or you can send us a note at [email protected] Happy to respect requests for anonymity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/22/fintech-klarna-ceo-on-u-s-growth-momentum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos