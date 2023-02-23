Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discriminationExBulletin





Seattle Councilman Kshama Sawant speaks to supporters and opponents of a proposed ordinance to add caste to the Seattle Anti-Discrimination Laws rally at Seattle City Hall on Tuesday February 21, 2023. John Froschauer/AP .

SEATTLE The Seattle City Council on Tuesday added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia. .

Calls to outlaw caste-based discrimination, a division of people based on birth or ancestry, have intensified among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. But the move has been pushed back by some American Hindus who argue that such legislation slanders a specific community.

Tensions within the community were visible at Seattle City Hall on Tuesday as a raucous hearing culminated in a 6-1 vote with a majority of the council agreeing that caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those who face caste discrimination in the United States will have no protection.

The packed house, which was overflowing with activists from both sides carrying banners, chanting slogans, challenging speakers and city officials as they made their comments, laid bare the divisions over the issue within the diaspora. south asian. The majority of those present in the council chambers were supporters of the ordinance, and opponents were a vocal minority.

As council members voted in favor of the ordinance, the chamber erupted in cheers of “Jai Bhim”, which means “victory for Bhim”, a rallying cry adopted by supporters of BR Ambedkar, an icon of the rights of Indian Dalits whose first name was Bhimrao. Dalit groups and their supporters say caste discrimination is widespread in American diaspora communities, manifesting in the form of social alienation and discrimination in housing, education and the technology sector where South Asians occupy key roles.

Yogesh Mane, a Seattle resident who grew up an untouchable in India, broke down in tears upon hearing the council’s decision.

“I am moved because this is the first time such an ordinance has been passed in the world outside of South Asia,” he said. “It’s a historic moment.”

Thenmozhi Soundararajan, executive director of Oakland, Calif.-based Equality Labs, whose advocacy work with community partners continues to advance caste discrimination laws, called the council’s vote “a culture war that was won”.

“We got support from over 200 organizations in Seattle and across the country,” she said. “It is a powerful message that Dalits are not alone. The South Asian community has come together to say that we want to heal from caste trauma.”

Council member Kshama Sawant, a socialist and the only Native American on the city council, said the ordinance, which she proposed, does not single out a community, but explains how caste discrimination crosses national borders and nuns. Sawant said the council received more than 4,000 emails in support of the order.

“We’ve heard hundreds of heartbreaking stories over the past few weeks showing us that caste discrimination is very real in Seattle,” she said.

Council Member Sara Nelson, who cast the only dissenting vote, agreed with opponents calling the order “a reckless and harmful solution to a problem for which we have no data or research.”

“It could generate more anti-Hindu discrimination and could deter employers from hiring South Asians,” she said. “The community that is affected is deeply divided on this issue.”

Nelson also said the ordinance would also embroil the city in legal battles to which Sawant replied, “Go ahead.” Sawant said fear of prosecution is not the way to effect progress or change.

Council member Lisa Herbold questioned opponents’ logic that the law targets Hindus and people of Indian descent.

“It’s like saying sex discrimination laws single out all men,” she said. “And just because we have a small population that suffers (caste discrimination) doesn’t make it any less important.”

Shobha Swamy, a representative of the Coalition of Hindus of North America, said she was disappointed with the council’s deliberations and the line of questions. The group said it had received a show of support from more than 100 organisations.

“Due diligence has not been done,” said Swami, who came from Atlanta.

CH Srikrishna, a technician based in the San Francisco Bay Area, said he was concerned about the implications the order might have for the South Asian community.

“I too want an end to discrimination,” he said. “But first we need to determine that there is widespread discrimination.”

Srikrishna, who is Hindu, believes the order is aimed at his religion.

“When you say he was born 2,000 years ago, that implicitly blames Hinduism,” he said. “It bothers me. I feel betrayed.”

Sanjay Patel, owner of a Seattle-area tech company, said he never felt discriminated against in the United States as a member of a lower caste and the ordinance pained him because that she reminded him of a caste identity, which he thought had become obsolete.

“I’m concerned that with this law, companies are afraid to hire South Asians,” he said.

Earlier Tuesday morning, several activists braved cold temperatures and gusty winds to line up outside City Hall for a chance to speak to council ahead of the vote. But the board restricted public comment at the meeting where more than 300 people had asked to speak virtually and in person. They heard about half of the comments before moving on to deliberations and voting.

The origins of the caste system in India date back 3,000 years as a social hierarchy based on profession and birth. It is a system that has evolved over the centuries under Muslim and British rule. The suffering of those at the bottom of the caste pyramid known as Dalits has continued. Caste discrimination has been banned in India since 1948, a year after the country’s independence from British rule.

The United States is the second most popular destination for Indians living abroad, according to the Migration Policy Institute, which estimates that the American diaspora has grown from around 206,000 in 1980 to around 2.7 million in 2021. The group South Asian Americans Leading Together reports that nearly 5.4 million South Asians live in the United States compared to the 3.5 million counted in the 2010 census. Most trace their roots to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Over the past three years, several colleges and university systems have taken steps to prohibit caste discrimination.

In December 2019, Brandeis University near Boston became the first US college to include caste in its non-discrimination policy. The California State University System, Colby College, Brown University and the University of California, Davis have all adopted similar measures. Harvard University instituted caste protections for student workers in 2021 as part of its contract with its graduate student union.

