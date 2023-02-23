US Supreme Court Doesn’t Understand the Internet





Recent laws in Texas and Florida have sought to place greater restrictions on how platforms can and cannot monitor content.

González v. Google is taking a different track, focusing on the platforms’ inability to deal with extremist content. Social media platforms have been accused of facilitating hate speech and calls for violence that have caused real-world damage, from genocide in Myanmar to killings in Ethiopia and a coup attempt in Brazil.

The content at issue is obviously horrific and objectionable, says GS Hans, associate law professor at Cornell University in New York. But that’s part of what online discourse is. And I’m afraid that the kind of end of the content will lead to conclusions or religious implications that I don’t think really reflect the broader dynamics of the Internet.

The Internet Society Sullivan says the arguments around Section 230 confuse Big Tech companies which, as private companies, can decide what content is allowed on their platforms with the Internet as a whole.

People have forgotten how the Internet works, says Sullivan. Because we’ve had an economic reality where some platforms have become overwhelming successes, we’ve started to confuse social issues that have to do with the overwhelming dominance of an individual player or a small handful of players with Internet-related problems.

Sullivan fears that the only companies able to survive such regulations are larger platforms, further calcifying the stranglehold Big Tech platforms already have.

Decisions made in the United States on Internet regulation are also likely to reverberate around the world. Prateek Waghre, policy director at the Internet Freedom Foundation in India, said a ruling on Section 230 could set a precedent for other countries.

It’s less about the details of the case, says Waghre. It’s safer [how] once you have a prescriptive regulation or precedent coming from the United States, that’s when other countries, especially authoritarian ones, are going to use it to justify their own interventions.

The Indian government is already taking steps to gain more control over content in the country, including creating a government-appointed committee on content moderation and greater enforcement of the country’s IT rules.

Waghre suspects that if platforms need to implement policies and tools to comply with a modified or removed Section 230, they will likely apply those same methods and standards to other markets as well. In many countries around the world, the big platforms, especially Facebook, are so ubiquitous that they basically function like the internet for millions of people.

Once you start doing something in one country, it sets a precedent or rationale for doing the same thing in another country, he says.

