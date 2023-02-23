US Supreme Court torn apart over legal shield challenge for internet companies





The judges reflect for the first time on the scope of Article 230 of the law. judgment expected end of June

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday expressed uncertainty over whether to reduce the legal shield protecting internet companies from a wide range of lawsuits in a major case involving YouTube and the family of an American student who was shot and killed in the 2015 rampage by Islamist militants in Paris.

Judges heard arguments in an appeal by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old student at California State University, Long Beach who was studying in France, regarding a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit against YouTube, property of Google LLC. Google and YouTube are part of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O).

The Supreme Court is examining for the first time in this case the scope of a highly controversial 1996 federal law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields Internet companies from liability for content posted by their users. In dismissing the lawsuit, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals relied on Section 230.

The judges expressed concern about the potential consequences of limiting immunity for internet companies and the difficulty of determining where to draw that line while expressing skepticism that these companies should be protected from certain types of content. harmful or defamatory.

“They’re not like the Internet’s top nine pundits,” liberal judge Elena Kagan said of the court members, prompting laughter in the courtroom.

Both Kagan and fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh have suggested that Congress may be in a better position to adjust legal protections for internet companies if warranted.

The lawsuit accused Google of providing “material support” to terrorism and claimed that YouTube, through the video-sharing platform’s computer algorithms, illegally recommended videos from the militant group Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks that took place. kills 130, some users. The recommendations helped spread the message of Islamic State and recruit jihadist fighters, according to the lawsuit.

Kagan told a Gonzalez family attorney, Eric Schnapper, that algorithms are widely used to organize and prioritize material on the Internet and asked, “Does your location send us on the road in such a way that (l article) 230 really can’t mean anything at all?”

Schnapper said no and added, “As you say, algorithms are everywhere. But the question is, ‘What is the defendant doing with the algorithm?'”

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW

The lawsuit was filed under the US Anti-Terrorism Act, a federal law that allows Americans to recover damages related to “an act of international terrorism.”

Google and its supporters said a victory for the plaintiffs could trigger a flood of litigation against the platforms and upend the way the internet works. The case is a threat to free speech, they added, as it could force platforms to stifle anything that could be seen as controversial from a distance.

The judges debated whether YouTube should lose its immunity if the algorithms that provide recommendations are “neutral” or used to organize content according to users’ interests.

[1/5]Beatriz Gonzalez and Jose Hernandez, the mother and stepfather of Nohemi Gonzalez who was shot and killed in the 2015 Paris attacks, stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court after judges heard arguments in Gonzalez vs. Google in Washington, United States, February 21, 2023 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I’m trying to get you to explain how something that’s standard on YouTube for pretty much anything you care about suddenly amounts to ‘aiding and abetting’ because you’re in the ISIS category,” Judge Clarence Thomas said. Schnapper, using the initials of the Islamic State group.

Judge Samuel Alito asked Lisa Blatt, the attorney representing Google, “Would Google collapse and the internet be destroyed if YouTube, and therefore Google, were potentially liable for hosting and refusing to take down videos that know defamatory and false?

Blatt replied, “Well, I don’t think Google would. I think all the other websites probably could because they’re not as big as Google.”

Judges have struggled with where to draw the line potentially eroding Section 230 protections.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts questioned whether Section 230 should apply given that the recommendations are provided by YouTube itself.

“Videos don’t appear out of nowhere, they appear according to algorithms,” Roberts said.

Kagan questioned a website spreading defamatory content to millions of users.

“Why should there be protection for this?” Kagan asked.

Section 230 protects “interactive computer services” by ensuring that they cannot be treated as the “publisher or speaker” of information provided by users.

Critics said Section 230 too often prevents rigs from being held liable for actual damages. Liberals have complained about misinformation and hate speech on social media while conservatives have said right-wing voices are being censored.

President Joe Biden’s administration has urged the Supreme Court to reinvigorate the lawsuit filed by Nohemi Gonzalez’s family.

A decision is due at the end of June.

On Wednesday, judges will hear arguments in a related case about whether Twitter Inc (TWTR.MX) can be held liable under anti-terrorism law for aiding and abetting an “act of international terrorism” by failing to allegedly not properly screened its platform for the presence of militant groups.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

