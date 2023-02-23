Seattle bans caste discrimination, first US city to do so





Comment this story

Comment

The Seattle City Council voted on Tuesday to ban caste-based discrimination, in the first such measure taken by a U.S. city. The move adds caste as a protected category to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, which already include prohibitions on discriminating on the basis of disability, religion and sexual orientation.

The movement won a historic ban, the first in the country, on caste discrimination, tweeted Kshama Sawant, the socialist council member who introduced the legislation. Now we must build a movement to spread this victory across the country.

The caste system is a hierarchical structure that determines a person’s social status at birth. It has roots in Hinduism but later proliferated among members of other faiths in South Asia. Dalits, formerly called untouchables, are relegated to the bottom echelon of the South Asian order, despite India legally abolishing the concept of untouchability decades ago.

But caste-based discrimination remains entrenched in society, and similar practices have followed the South Asian diaspora community in the United States and elsewhere, activists say. More recently, efforts have been made to draw attention to caste-based biases in Silicon Valley and Seattle workplaces, where many South Asian tech professionals are located. More than 150,000 South Asians live in Washington state, many of whom are based in the greater Seattle area, the city council said.

The Seattle ruling will prohibit companies from discriminating on the basis of caste in employment, access to public spaces and housing, Sawant said when introducing the measure.

Indian engineers have thrived in Silicon Valley. Just like its caste system.

It’s a national issue, said Thenmozhi Soundararajan, director of Equality Labs, a civil rights group for Dalits in California. She said her organization had received complaints from more than 250 workers, many of whom alleged caste insults in the workplace, bullying and harassment, sexual harassment, retaliatory demotions and even dismissals.

Communities in Africa, the Middle East and the Pacific region also have caste-based systems of exclusion, according to a 2016 United Nations report, which also found that at least 250 million people are affected by such discrimination.

Seattle’s measure faced opposition from the American Hindu Foundation, which said it was against caste-based discrimination but argued the measure would single out its community. He said in a statement Tuesday that he was exploring all response options.

Dalit rights groups have documented examples of caste bias in the United States.

In June 2020, Cisco and two of its former executives were sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, accusing it of discriminating against a Dalit engineer. (As of last summer, the case had been ongoing.)

Google’s plan to talk about caste bias has led to division and resentment

A group of 30 Indian female engineers who worked at tech companies such as Google and Apple released a statement in October 2020 saying they had seen or experienced caste discrimination in their workplace. They called working with Indian managers hell and said they had no way to report discrimination to their companies because caste was not a protected class.

The Institutes of Education were among the first organizations in the United States to adopt protections against caste bias. The California State University system added caste as a protected category as part of its anti-discrimination policy last year. (Two Hindu professors filed a complaint against the measure.)

Yashica Dutt, who grew up in a Dalit family in a small Indian town and now lives in New York, said she felt more comfortable asserting her identity in the United States, despite caste prejudices. always very present.

Dutt, author of the 2019 memoir Coming Out as Dalit, said she made decisions with her caste as a factor in the United States, such as not living in neighborhoods with large South Asian populations and not working in the tech industry.

It’s a bitter system that dehumanizes you, she said after the Seattle vote. Finally, people will have some protection.

Nitasha Tiku contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2023/02/21/seattle-caste-discrimination-ban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos