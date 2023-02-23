The UK either needs its own BritGPT or it will face an uncertain future. technology sector





The UK must support the creation of a British version of ChatGPT or it will further lose its ability to decide its own destiny, MPs said on Wednesday.

Adrian Joseph, BT’s chief data and artificial intelligence officer, told the Commons Science and Technology Council that governments need state investment in large-scale language models, the AI ​​underpinning services like ChatGPT, Bing Chat and Google Bard.

Without those skills, the country will struggle to compete internationally in the future, he said.

We think we in the UK risk losing out to big tech companies and maybe China and falling behind in areas like cybersecurity, healthcare, etc. It’s a massive arms race that’s been around for quite some time, but it’s certainly heated up more recently.

Dame Wendy Hall, who co-chaired the UK Government’s AI Review in 2017, agreed with the need to develop BritGPT. If we don’t do that, we will only become a service-industry nation, she told lawmakers. But in the UK, it can be used to harness technology, drive the economy and increase jobs.

The computing power required to perform cutting-edge AI tasks is expensive, preventing leading UK researchers in the field from competing directly with large, well-funded US companies, the MP said.

Nigel Shadbolt, president of the Open Data Institute, said university researchers are at risk of being left behind. [computing power] What you need is terribly disorganized. We have to think about whether we can ensure access to it sustainably.

According to a paper by OpenAI that published the technology, training GPT-3, the language model on which ChatGPT is based, used about $10 million worth of computing power at public pricing in 2020. Improving to the level of ChatGPT launched in December 2022 will cost much more money trained human raters to respond well to the Q&A format.

A report released Wednesday by the Tony Blair Institute, co-authored by the former Labor prime minister and one-time Conservative rival William Hague, called for the same investment.

Given that these AI systems will soon underlie every aspect of our society and economy, total reliance on external providers will be a risk to national security and economic competitiveness, the paper argues.

Now that the technology is mature enough, the government should take a bigger role in direct development to ensure Britain has an autonomous capacity in this area. Leading actors in the private sector are spending billions of dollars developing such systems, so policies for domestic companies and the public sector to catch up are only months away.

The Blair Institute report argues that these autonomous general-purpose AI capabilities should be supported by direct investments in supercomputing infrastructure, some of which should be specifically reserved for training large AI models with the long-term goal of treating them as utilities. Much like our water or energy systems.

