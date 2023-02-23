US could default on debt as early as summer, new estimate suggests





WASHINGTON The United States risks a default this summer or early fall if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling, a Washington think tank warned Wednesday.

The Bipartisan Policy Center’s projection is the latest estimate of when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills. The nation, which borrows huge sums to help pay for everything from military salaries to Social Security benefits, hit its borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion on January 19. Since then, the Treasury Department has used what are called extraordinary measures to ensure that the government has enough to pay what it owes, including payments to bondholders.

We anticipate that these emergency measures, along with the cash available to the Treasury, will most likely be exhausted at some point during the summer or early fall, said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy from the centre, during a briefing on Wednesday morning. .

Last week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted that the departments’ ability to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt could be exhausted between July and September. That estimate was slightly more favorable than what Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen suggested when she told Congress last month that her department’s ability to continue funding the nation’s bonds could be exhausted in June. .

The day the United States runs out of cash, known as date X, largely depends on how much tax revenue the Treasury Department collects in 2022, the Bipartisan Policy Center said. The group warned that the timing may be too close to be comfortable given the vagaries of tax receipts.

It is possible that the cash balance in early to mid-June will be so low that it will require action, Akabas said. He added that given the considerable uncertainty in our nation’s current economic outlook, it was impossible to know for sure when Date X might occur.

Policymakers now have an opportunity to inject certainty into the U.S. and global economy by seriously entering into bipartisan negotiations about the fiscal health of our nations and taking steps to maintain the full faith and credit of the United States. United long before the X date, he said.

Ms. Yellens’ extraordinary measures to keep government functioning included buying back some existing investments and suspending new investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Service Retirees Health Benefits Fund. postal. Once these measures are exhausted, the United States will have to borrow more money or face default. She urged Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

It’s unclear how quick or easy it would be to do so. Republican lawmakers have insisted that President Biden agree to indefinite spending cuts to win their votes to raise the cap, arguing that the borrowing spree puts the United States on the path to fiscal disaster. Mr Biden has insisted that he will not negotiate spending cuts under debt limitation legislation, saying the ceiling must be raised to fund the obligations that Congress, including the Republicans, have already approved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/22/business/economy/us-debt-limit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos