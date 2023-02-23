Food Shortages: Why are UK supermarkets rationing fruits and vegetables?





British supermarket shelves are bare as farmers battle labor shortages, soaring energy costs, inflation, supply chain problems and climate change.

Eggs and salad ingredients were particularly affected by this perfect storm.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union (NFU) in England and Wales, told Sky News that everyone wants to avoid rations like the ones we saw in eggs in December.

In an interview following the NFU annual meeting on Tuesday, she thinks there will be issues with the availability of some food items.

So far, three supermarkets in the UK have introduced rationing to address the shortage.

Morrisons has placed a limit of 2 per item on cucumbers, lettuce, peppers and tomatoes.

Asda limits the sale of broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, lettuce, green peppers, raspberries, salad bags, and tomatoes to three per customer.

In a YouGov survey, 61% of UK respondents said they had directly witnessed or experienced food shortages in local stores or supermarkets over the past few weeks.

Tomato and vegetable shortages have also been reported in Ireland.

Why are there food shortages in the UK?

Farmers in England and Wales have been hit hard by soaring inflation.

At the NFU conference, Batters said fertilizer costs have risen 169% since 2019. Energy costs have risen by 79%, three times higher than usual, as gas prices have risen due to Russian sanctions. Meanwhile, animal feeds increased by 57%.

Overall, UK farmers are facing almost 50% higher costs than in 2019. Producers elsewhere are also experiencing the snowball effect of the energy crisis.

Despite rising supermarket food prices, many farmers still face higher production costs than their revenues.

Labor shortages have also hit the UK hard. In particular, the poultry industry, horticulture, and pig farms, which are already reeling from the avian flu, are in poor conditions. This is partly due to post-Brexit restrictions on freedom of movement.

Extreme weather added to these struggles. Britain experienced unusually high temperatures in both summer and winter, and drought in some areas affected crops and livestock.

Unusual weather abroad has affected yields, especially in southern Europe and northern Africa. This is expected to affect imports over the next few weeks.

What foods are most at risk in the UK?

According to Batters, British salad production is expected to fall to its lowest level since records began in 1985.

Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, vegetables and potatoes are especially at risk.

In Morocco, where the UK relies heavily on tomatoes after Brexit, cold temperatures, heavy rains, flooding and canceled ferries have restricted tomato exports.

Eggs are also affected. UK production is down to its lowest level in nine years, with nearly 1 billion eggs produced in 2022 compared to 2019.

An NFU survey of livestock producers found that 40% of beef growers and 36% of sheep farmers plan to reduce their population over the next 12 months, primarily due to rising costs.

Are there food shortages in other parts of Europe?

Subzero temperatures in Spain have affected certain fruit and vegetable growers, especially in the southeast municipality of Almera, a major supplier of vegetables to Europe during the winter.

This has affected exports to Ireland, but so far it doesn’t seem to have had much of an impact on mainland Europe.

Ireland usually relies on Dutch imports from April, but growers are not heating greenhouses due to the energy crisis. Because of this, shortages of items such as eggplants, tomatoes, and cucumbers may continue for some time.

Since Brexit, the UK has relied on imports from outside Europe for some food items.

In a video shared on Twitter, Save British Farming president Liz Webster said: “The reason we have food shortages in the UK and no food shortages in Spain or anywhere else in the EU is because of Brexit.

She adds that Brexit has messed up our trade. This also affected labor supply as it ended freedom of movement. The ceiling and food subsidies were also removed.

How can we solve the problem of British farmers?

Improving the resilience of the agricultural industry is highly dependent on government policy.

The NFU is urging the UK government to put UK farmers first when stimulating domestic food production and negotiating trade deals.

It also called for improved support for energy-intensive industries facing soaring tariffs. Agriculture and horticulture sectors are currently not eligible for government energy assistance schemes.

Embracing sustainable agricultural practices and new technologies, such as on-farm renewable energy generation and carbon sequestration, is also critical to ensuring the future of the industry.

NFU has called for a government initiative to encourage farmers to take positive environmental action. It also called for food security to be taken as seriously as energy security.

What can be done to address food shortages?

First of all, Batters urges consumers not to panic. Doing so risks further shortages and inflation.

Buying local not only helps support local farmers, but also avoids the climate change-causing effects of imports.

But what about when certain foods are not available? Consider growing your own vegetables at home.

Not everyone has access to a garden, but there are creative ways apartment dwellers can become more self-reliant.

Balcony gardens, allotments, indoor allotments, and garden rentals through Airbnb-style platforms like Allotme are just a few options.

