Historic snowfall expected as winter storm hits US Midwest | Weather News





Cold temperatures, freezing blizzards and strong gusts are expected to sweep cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A historic winter storm is expected to dump record snowfall across parts of the Midwestern United States this week, with local officials warning of potentially deadly travel conditions in areas expected to receive blizzard conditions.

Much of the United States is currently or will be affected by potentially treacherous winter conditions, the National Weather Service wrote on its Twitter page on Tuesday, forecasting heavy snowfall, sleet and gusts through Thursday. An estimated 40 million Americans could be affected by the three-day explosion.

Snow could fall as quickly as 5cm (2 inches) per hour, the agency warned, as it anticipated dangerous and potentially impossible travel conditions and possible power outages. Southern Minnesota could receive up to 61 cm (2 feet) of fresh powder, he added.

This model reflectivity loop gives a general idea of ​​what we expect for snow timing through Thursday. Note that this particular model has some rain with the first wave, but it will be ALL SNOW. We are NOT anticipating mixed precipitation! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/zgl2s0be69

NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 21, 2023

The storm is expected to break records in the MinneapolisSaint Paul metro area, located on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. The cluster of cities, which together has a population of more than 3.5 million, could collect up to 50.8 cm (1.6 ft) of snow, one of its highest totals in history .

Snowplow crews will be working statewide, but this storm could be a doozy, the Minnesota Department of Transportation tweeted Tuesday. In anticipation of severe weather, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that the city plans to declare a snow emergency on Wednesday.

Public school buildings in the city were closed until Friday, with students attending classes through online learning facilities.

The winter storm comes as an arctic air mass moves south from Canada into the United States, combining with two energetic fronts and pushing eastward across the Great Plains region toward the Great Lakes, explained the National Weather Service.

Vehicles navigate a snow-covered downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 21 [Abbie Parr/AP Photo]

Winds could be as high as 128.7 km/h (80 mph) in some areas. And temperatures could dip 20 to 30 degrees below average, with wind chill giving some areas a feeling of -32°C (-25°F).

The storm is expected to cross the region in two waves: the first which will last until Wednesday morning and the second, more impactful, will arrive on Wednesday afternoon and continue until Thursday.

Already on Tuesday, conditions were worsening in Great Plains states like Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota. The town of Great Falls, Montana recorded temperatures of -15C (-5F), according to the National Weather Service.

Winter storms are increasing in frequency and intensity, experts warn, as climate change amplifies extreme weather events, from droughts to heavy snowfalls.

Here’s a look at road conditions in far western Minnesota just before noon today. The snow will continue to spread eastward throughout the evening. You can monitor road conditions from @MnDOT at https://t.co/1fatflqrOT and @WisDOTnorthwest at https://t.co/9YIfBQ2X9l #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EPtm6dnztI

NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 21, 2023

As the US Midwest is hit by another onslaught of snow, other parts of the country are also experiencing unusual weather events. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla., along the southeast coast, tweeted Tuesday that near-record heat is forecast for early next week.

And in California’s San Francisco Bay Area, which is part of the US West Coast, back-to-back storms are expected to bring the possibility of light snowfall, which San Francisco hasn’t seen since. 1976.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/22/historic-snowfall-expected-as-winter-storm-slams-us-midwest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos