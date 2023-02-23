US diplomatic counteroffensive targets China’s fake news





New details on Washington’s messaging strategy, including the extent to which the administration is pushing Beijing behind the scenes through diplomatic contacts with allies and partners, shed light on how far Washington feels it needs to go to counter China. .

These efforts also underscore the Biden administrations’ resolve to hold Beijing accountable for the incident and use it as an example of the far-reaching international reach of China’s malign activities, even as China attempts to woo Europe and other regional blocks.

The Biden administration reacted strongly because this is so clearly a case of the Chinese simply having to admit they took an action they shouldn’t have taken, said Zack Cooper, a former Assistant to the Deputy National Security Advisor for Counterterrorism at National Security. Advice.

And rather than just admitting what was pretty obvious to everyone, [Beijing] embarked on a whole propaganda campaign that was quite frustrating for the administration, especially as it headed towards what would have been [Secretary of State Antony] Blinkens’ first trip to Beijing.

The National Security Council declined to comment on the record of this story.

China continued to push back against the US allegations, deflecting questions about its surveillance activities and the extent to which it planned to support Russia in Ukraine. Now the two countries are locked in an intense public confrontation, and neither side is indicating they are ready to back down anytime soon.

It all started with the spy balloon. On February 5, the day after the US downed the Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, the Biden administration sent a request for action to US diplomatic posts around the world in telling them to get the message across that China is trying to change the narrative. by providing false information.

The cable included 28 concise talking points for U.S. representatives from Brussels to Granada and Frankfurt to Busan to share with foreign government officials during private diplomatic engagements. The United States had several key demands for Beijing, according to the cable, including that the airship cease operations and leave American airspace immediately.

The State Department urged its diplomats to act quickly. Beijing was mobilizing state media to accuse the United States of overreacting in its decision to destroy the ball in a bid to portray the Chinese government as the responsible actor in the dispute. Diplomats were asked to stress that the United States was not seeking to escalate the situation.

We thought it was the responsible thing to do on our part to share as much as we could. Our presentations were based on facts. This is not an effort to engage in a messaging exercise or to spin the buck, said a State Department official who was granted anonymity because the individual was not authorized to speak officially.

The United States has been equally persistent with China. Officials from the highest levels of the Biden administration down to the State Department Embassy level have engaged with their counterparts in China in more than a dozen meetings since the balloon was first detected. times in late January, according to two of the US officials. The officials, and others, were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic discussions.

However, there has been little to show for this awareness. Beijing rejected an offer to phone Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Feb. 4, the day the balloon was shot down. It was not until several days later that the Chinese Embassy called to outline the country’s official response, which it had already given publicly: the balloon had simply been sent to monitor the weather, said one of the American officials.

Then, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich security conference over the weekend, the two had harsh words for their counterparts. And Blinken didn’t stop at the ball. He also directly warned the Chinese to make the decision to send arms to Russia to support its war effort in Ukraine, a prospect that the United States is increasingly worried about.

I was able to share with [Wang]as President Biden had shared with President Xi, the serious consequences this would have for our relationship, Blinken said in an interview with CBS Face the Nation.

Beijing responded with its own provocations.

It is the US side, not the Chinese side, that is supplying an unrelenting flow of weapons, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday. The US side is not qualified to point fingers at China or give orders to China.

US officials say they are trying to force Beijing to back down, in part, by detailing the intelligence they have against them.

In recent weeks, administration officials have lowered the classification level of certain information regarding the ball and China’s plans regarding support for Russia in order to share that information with their Chinese counterparts, two of the officials said. responsible.

Officials said while the United States has long been concerned about the China-Russia alliance, new details about their economic and military partnership have emerged in recent days, putting the administration on edge.

The United States has also informed its allies of the intelligence and is asking diplomats around the world to push back against both Beijing’s false narrative on the balloon and its intention to send lethal weapons to Russia, two of the officials said. .

If the messages coming out of Europe this week are any indication, the outreach to allies, at least, is creating a united front.

On Monday, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said it would be a red line for the European Union if China sent weapons to Russia. Senior Swedish and Lithuanian diplomats expressed similar sentiments. And NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg followed suit on Tuesday.

China’s Wang Yi, meanwhile, arrived in Russia on Wednesday where he met with President Vladimir Putin and the head of Russia’s National Security Council. Putin said Russian-Chinese relations had reached new frontiers and announced that China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia later this year.

