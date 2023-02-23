UK, currently one of the most accepting countries for foreign workers, survey results | immigration and asylum





A survey conducted in 24 countries found that the UK’s acceptance rate of economic immigration has increased dramatically.

People in the UK are less likely to feel that when jobs are scarce, employers should give preference to people from their own country than people from Norway, Canada, France, Spain, the US, Australia and Japan. Only Germany and Sweden were more open to the question.

In what the study authors described as a startling change, when asked the same question in 2009, 65% of Brits said they should give priority to locals over jobs, compared to just 29% in 2022.

The findings come after employers demanded more migration to fill more than 1 million jobs and the prime minister appointed anti-immigration agitator Lee Anderson as Conservative vice-chair. He called people arriving in small boats from the south coast criminals and urged them to return the same day. Police were deployed to hotels where asylum seekers were staying amid violent protests by anti-immigration activists.

graph

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Institute for Policy Studies at Kings College London, said even 10 years ago it would have been unthinkable that the UK would top the international league for its positive views on immigration. Guardian and BBC. But right now we’re least likely to say that the various countries, along with the UK, should put strict limits on immigration or ban it outright.

The UK ranks 4th out of 24 countries for their belief that immigrants have a very or significantly better impact on a country’s development than Norway, Spain, the US and Sweden.

One factor that is changing opinions on the UK jobs issue for UK workers may be that in 2009 the UK was in a deep recession with unemployment rates more than double today, while the economy today suffers from a labor shortage with 1.1 million job vacancies. In the UK, 300,000 more than before the pandemic.

Immigration Minister Robert Genrick last year urged employers to first look at the UK labor force and seek locals, despite the government expanding the visa program for seasonal workers and caregivers.

Duffy said the findings showed it was time to listen more carefully to public attitudes. He said: Politicians often misread public opinion on immigration. In the 2000s, the Labor government’s rhetoric and policy on this matter were looser than the public’s preference, and arguably they paid a price, but the current government is falling into the reverse trap.

People in the UK are now the least likely of the 24 countries in the World Values ​​Survey to believe that immigration increases unemployment and least likely that immigrants will fill important jobs.

They are very likely to say that immigration promotes cultural diversity and very unlikely to believe that immigration entails crime and safety risks. However, more people in the UK believe immigration causes social conflict than in many other countries, including Canada, Japan and China.

graph

The World Values ​​Survey asks the same question in a country that makes up nearly half of the world’s population. As each country’s surveys do not run concurrently, we compare the UK’s most recent survey results with data from other countries collected since 2017.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Oxford University Migration Observatory, said she had seen quite a startling change in the UK, adding that the findings were consistent with a drop in public concern about immigration since the 2016 EU referendum.

She said there was speculation that Britain now had a feeling it had more control because freedom of movement was over.

She added that there had been positive media coverage of what migrant workers were bringing to the economy, especially given the manpower shortage in industries such as agriculture.

She said she thought it would potentially create space for a less polarized debate about immigration. You can imagine it will be a technocratic debate as there is consensus that immigration can be good for the country and how to manage it well is a question.

An Interior Department spokesperson said: Our points-based immigration system recognizes the valuable contributions people around the world can make to our economy, public services and wider society. We attract the best and brightest talent from around the world by prioritizing skills and talent, not someone’s country of origin.

