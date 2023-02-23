The US Secretary of Defense explains how he sees the end of the war in UkraineExBulletin





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said it was up to Ukraine to decide what any victory in the war looked like. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images .

. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the United States was determined to put Ukraine in the best possible position to end Russia’s unprovoked invasion, “whether the fighting continues or not. , or whether or not they decide to go to the negotiating table,” but he declined to say whether battlefield victories or diplomacy were the shared end goal.

“Ukraine is going to decide what victory will look like,” Secretary Austin told NPR’s Ari Shapiro. “So I don’t want to speak for the president [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy or the Ukrainian people.”

Second. Austin also blamed the outcome of the war on Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting Russia’s significant losses over the past year.

“They can be kicked out or Putin can decide to pull his forces out of Ukraine because he’s in such a bad position,” he said. “We all know that this war is happening because of one man; one man’s desire to obliterate his neighbor’s borders and occupy his neighbor’s territory.”

US President Joe Biden walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his surprise visit to Kyiv on February 20. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

On how he sees the end of the war in Ukraine

We’re going to focus on what’s in front of us right now and put [Ukraine] in the best possible position to continue to succeed. And I think that will lead us to Ukraine being, once again, in a good and good place, whether the fighting continues or not; or whether or not they decide to go to the negotiating table.

On U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley’s November prediction that Ukraine cannot achieve the goal of driving all Russians out of Ukraine, including Crimea

I don’t want to speculate at this point. I think, you know, my goal is to provide the capabilities to achieve their goals. And that’s what me and the president are going to continue to focus on.

I mean, they can be kicked out, or Putin can decide to pull his forces out of Ukraine because he’s in such a bad position. And that could happen too. He could do it today. And we all know that this war is happening because of one man; a man’s desire to obliterate his neighbor’s borders and occupy his neighbor’s territory. And this is, again, unjustified, unprovoked. And Putin could end it at any time in the future.

On whether the United States would consider a Russian retreat from most of Ukraine outside parts of the east and Crimea a victory

Ukraine will decide what victory will look like. And so I don’t want to speak on behalf of President Zelenskyy or the Ukrainian people. I think it’s up to them to decide.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda review a military honor guard during a welcoming ceremony ahead of talks at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on February 21. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

On whether he thinks calls to bring Russia to the negotiating table will come from allies in Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group

I can’t predict one way or another how countries are going to see this, after the offensive. I believe that being successful on a battlefield will put us in the best possible position to continue operations, and also, if there is any kind of negotiation in the future, Ukraine will have a strong hand and to the negotiating table.

On what he expects in the spring from the offensive operations of Russia and Ukraine

Well, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks, the fighting around the Bakhmut region has been quite intense.

Russia continues to send large numbers of poorly trained and poorly equipped troops. In many cases, these troops know their demise in a short time. And so we can expect to see more.

As Ukraine strives to hold its ground, it is also building its combat power…So I think this will give Ukraine an opportunity to start changing the dynamics on the battlefield.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/02/22/1158720321/ukraine-russia-us-war-defence-secretary-lloyd-austin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos