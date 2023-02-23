UK inflation expected to recover to 2% by autumn, Citigroup forecast





Citigroup expects inflation in the UK to rise from double digits to close to 2 per cent by the end of the year, driven by sharp declines in petrol prices.

Citi said on Wednesday that consumer price inflation is likely to fall to 2.3 per cent in November, well below the Bank of England’s (BoE) forecast of staying at around 4 per cent in the fourth quarter of this year.

The new projections could empower the British Prime Minister to tackle a public sector strike over payrolls and potentially make it easier to deliver on his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year. The inflation rate in January was 10.1%.

Decrease Inflation Faster [this year] Citis’ chief UK economist, Benjamin Nabarro, said this mainly reflects an easing of energy price pressures. He now expects headline inflation in the UK to slow to less than 5% from July. Just a month ago he predicted it would happen in October.

Citis’ new forecast reflects the potential for home energy bills to drop as wholesale gas prices continue to decline. The price of UK petrol delivered in September has halved over the past two months, from 2.60 to 1.26, and is down more than 80% since peaking in August.

According to the latest projections from consulting firm Cornwall Insight, this decline will lower the energy price cap to 2,161 for households with average gas and electricity consumption in the fourth quarter of this year from 3,295.

Energy price cuts will drive down inflation as they are expected to be below the cap imposed by the energy price guarantee of 2,500 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The rapid decline in inflation will be accentuated by the National Statistical Office raising the weight for gas and electricity in the CPI to 4.8% of household spending this year from 3.6%. As energy prices fall, the higher weighting of gas and electricity in the index will lower the overall inflation rate faster.

As an additional potential stimulus to the public finances, Nabarro predicted that retail price index inflation, which is used to raise 560 billion inflation-related government debt, would also fall sharply, limiting the cost of repaying this debt.

He expects the RPI measure of inflation to fall from the current 13.4% to 4.3% in the fourth quarter of this year, well below the Budget Office’s November forecast of 6.3% for the end of 2023.

This would provide additional relief to the government on debt service costs in a region that is more exposed than other countries as the UK has more inflation-related debt.

Economists surveyed by the Treasury Department this month averaged 4.5% CPI inflation for the fourth quarter, down from 5% in the January survey. The RPI forecast for the same period was 6%, lower than the 6.8% forecast a month ago.

