UK risks falling behind US and EU in green energy race, warns MPs

Lawmakers are urging the government to compete with US and EU spending commitments or risk missing its climate targets.

Amid growing fears that the UK could lose out to the US and EU unless it provides a more attractive environment for renewable energy projects, MPs are putting pressure on the government to compete with competing markets for green investment.

Shropshire Conservative MP Philip Dunne urged ministers to act now to ensure that the UK’s global net-zero status is not eroded by offshore companies.

This follows the passage of US inflation laws last summer, including Bidens’ $391 billion clean energy package (the largest federal climate law raft in history), and the EU has promised to ease state subsidy caps.

The Environmental Audit Committee Chair told City AM: Other countries are offering impressive investment incentives. If we fail to make the UK an attractive place for innovators to invest and spur green growth, the UK risks losing tremendous talent.

The UK cannot allow its net-zero position in the world to be eroded by the lure of its innovators by foreign incentives. These critical demand signals are urgently needed.

Meanwhile, Rother Valley Tory MP and BEIS Select Committee member Alexander Stafford said the UK could not rest on its laurels for a leading role in renewable projects.

He said: As undoubtedly the world leader in green energy projects, the UK must work hard to ensure that we are at the forefront of global green projects.

There are elements of this funding system that the UK should emulate.

Waveney’s Conservative MP Peter Aldous said the UK risks missing its net-zero target unless it aligns with EU and US subsidy and tax cut plans.

“The UK needs to remain competitive in order to continue to increase net zero investment.

Aldous argued that Biden’s legislation has accelerated the global race towards net zero and posed a challenge to UK competitiveness.

The MP urged the government to provide a series of new investment incentives, including planning reform and investment relief for renewable energy projects in line with oil and gas permits and supporting emerging sectors such as sustainable aviation fuel earlier than other countries.

We can still get ahead by ensuring the UK is the best place to invest in clean industries and technologies, he stressed.

Green Energy Frustration Shared Between Parties

Concerns about green investment were shared across the aisle, with Labour’s Jonathan Reynolds also raising concerns about lack of support.

The shadow business and industrial strategy minister said: It begs the belief that the UK has the lowest business investment in the G7. Sadly, too many companies are going elsewhere because governments are not providing the stability they need to thrive at a time when we need to attract investment.

Labor’s industrial strategy includes a pledge to bring zero-carbon electricity to the grid by the end of 2010.

Meanwhile, Downing Street’s energy security strategy features offshore wind, solar, nuclear and hydrogen power ramp-ups.

Industry groups warned last week that the UK is at risk of failing to deliver on its climate commitments without a strategy to compete with the US and EU.

Early-stage green energy companies like Sunfire and Zenobe told City AM last month that they were enamored with the subsidy scheme and were considering moving their projects to the US.

At the Green Energy Conference in London yesterday, Hunt described the new US subsidy as a “very real competitive threat” and announced the government would respond in the coming months.

He said: We are not hanging on to this. We need to give everyone you saw at the conference a clear sense of how we are going to respond to the Inflation Reduction Act.”

But he warned that it won’t be easy for the UK to approach “$391 billion worth of GDP” under US spending commitments.

The secretary also confirmed that the Treasury will accept Tory MP Chris Skidmore’s “excellent” Net Zero Review (making the business case for green investments) and return with a “full response” in late spring or early summer.

Joe Tetlow, senior political adviser at Green Alliance, an environmental think-tank, expected an announcement weeks before the budget announcement.

He said: They have all the information they need to act, so expect to see action next month at the latest in the spring budget, the return of the energy bill to the public goods, and the government’s response to the Net Zero review.

“There is a real risk of losing our position as a world leader in offshore wind and green finance and investing in next-generation green technologies. MPs naturally want answers.

The government was approached for comment.

