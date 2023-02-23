Poland turns to US for massive arms buildup after Ukraine invasion





At Poland’s Rzeszow airport, where President Bidens’ plane landed this week on its way to kyiv, batteries of American-made Patriot missiles point skyward. The first US M1A2 Abrams battle tanks are expected to arrive by train this spring, followed by hundreds of US-made rocket artillery systems.

It’s part of a gigantic military spending spree spurred by the war in neighboring Ukraine. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak hopes the influx of weapons will help build Europe’s largest ground force, and he sees Warsaw signing billions in arms deals with US suppliers.

This modern weaponry will elevate our armed forces to a whole new level of defense capabilities, Blaszczak said in a written interview with The Washington Post. With relations between Warsaw and Washington at a high level while the material cannot be made in Poland, it is natural that we look at our closest ally, he added.

How the war in Russia made Poland a key stop for Biden and other leaders

The buying spree comes as Poland tries to cement its position as a mainstay of European relations with the United States, with the war in Ukraine shifting the balance of political power in Europe further east. That was hammered home this week as Biden, who has yet to visit Paris or Berlin while in office, made his second visit to Warsaw since the war began.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves around the world as millions of refugees fled the country, grain shipments were delayed and Russian gas was cut. (Video: Jason Aldag/The Washington Post)

Germany, the traditional bulwark of the transatlantic relationship, has turned away from a role of military leader. And Poland, which is losing $37 billion in European Union cash because of its democratic backsliding, can claim a lofty moral stance on security and its longstanding skepticism of Moscow.

For years Polish politicians have insisted that Russia is a real, existential and civilizational threat, Blaszczak said. He quoted a warning from the late Polish President Lech Kaczynski following Moscow’s 2008 invasion of Georgia: Today Georgia, tomorrow Ukraine, and then maybe my homeland, Poland.

Poland is therefore now on a quest to create an army so powerful that Moscow would not dare to attack it.

President Vladimir Putin’s war accelerated Poland’s plans to modernize and expand its military. This year, Poland is expected to devote 4% of its gross domestic product to defence, ie double its needs within the framework of NATO. Blaszczak said the goal of doubling the size of the army to 300,000 soldiers was within reach and realistic, although he did not give a timeframe.

Old Soviet-era weapons donated to Ukraine, including 240 T-72 tanks, are being replaced with more technologically advanced systems.

A $4.75 billion deal to buy 250 M1A2 Abrams was in the works before Russia invaded a year ago, while Poland signed another deal, worth $1.4 billion. dollars, to purchase 116 ex-M1A1s in January.

Earlier this month, the United States greenlighted another package worth up to $10 billion, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and long-range tactical missile systems of 185 miles. Poland has also signed an agreement with South Korea to purchase 980 K2 Black Panther tanks.

There is no other option for Poland but to increase defense funds, said Jacek Siewiera, head of the National Security Office. A country in our geographical position has little choice.

Besides the access it gives Poland to high-tech systems, the decision to look to the United States is also a strategic choice, Siewiera said. The most important part is the strategic alliance, he said, pointing out that Poland is also strengthening ties in other key areas such as energy.

In October last year, Poland chose US company Westinghouse Electric to build its first nuclear power plant, in a project that the US Embassy in Warsaw says represents 100 years of new cooperation. strategic between the United States and Poland.

What we see in Poland is the usual reaction of border states, said Gustav Gressel, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, comparing it to West Germany’s dependence on the United States. United in the Cold War. They saw what the Russian occupation looks like, he said, with a nod to the invasion of the Soviet Union and the subsequent occupation of Poland during World War II.

But Poland is also reacting to its political isolation from its allies in Europe, with unresolved disputes with the EU and thorny relations with Germany, said Gressel, who questioned whether some of Poland’s goals were economically feasible.

The export imbalance puts the currency under pressure, he added. One wonders economically how much of the things that have been announced will be feasible, he said.

Someone has to pay for all this, and you really wonder who it will be. The question of economic sustainability is there, Gressel said.

Poland’s government, led by the right-wing populist Law and Justice party, failed to release $37 billion in European pandemic aid funds until it enacted state-related changes by right. He is also being fined $1 million a day for failing to comply with an EU court order regarding judicial changes.

Last year, the US Congress approved $288.6 million in military funding for Poland to deter and defend against the increased threat from Russia. The money would relieve some of Poland’s economic spending pressures, amid a sharp slowdown in economic growth and 17% inflation.

With such high expenses, one cannot simply be a customer, Siewiera said, citing plans to bolster Poland’s national defense industry.

In this context, some of the arms-buying decisions in the United States seem too ideological, Gressel said, given that European manufacturers are more open to joint ventures that would help develop the Polish arms industry.

The Americans have no interest in cooperating much beyond exporting ready-made products to Poland, he said, noting the size of the market.

But the new American weapons are not the only additions. The United States has approximately 11,000 troops stationed in Poland. In the east of the country, the forward headquarters of the Fifth Corps becomes permanent, becoming the most easterly presence of the American army on NATO territory.

A base near Rzeszow, the Polish town where Biden landed this week, is home to hundreds of additional US troops. The city’s restaurants have started putting steak on the menu to cater to their new customers, Mayor Konrad Fijolek said. There are daily humanitarian and military aid flights to Ukraine, and military production in the region is booming.

In the past, we were a city on the outskirts of Poland and the EU, Fijolek said. At this time, were in the center.

