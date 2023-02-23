UK supermarkets Tesco, Aldi and Asda are rationing fruits and salad greens.





London CNN —

Major British supermarkets have begun rationing some staple fruit and salad vegetable sales, citing inclement weather disrupting production in Spain and North Africa.

Tesco (TSCDF), the UK’s biggest supermarket, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that it had temporarily limited the number of packs of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers per customer to three.

Asda told CNN it is temporarily limiting purchases of some items to three packs per customer. These include tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and lettuce.

An Asda spokesperson said that like other supermarkets, they are experiencing sourcing problems for some products grown in southern Spain and North Africa.

Morrisons told CNN it imposed a cap of two packs per customer on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and lettuce. German discount grocery chain Aldi announced Wednesday it will introduce a three-pack limit per person for peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes in its UK stores.

According to Kantar’s market share data, Asda, Morrisons and Aldi are the third, fourth and fifth largest supermarket chains in the UK respectively.

Sainsburys (JSAIY), Britain’s second-largest food retailer, told CNN it has no plans to distribute its fruit and vegetable sales.

Rationing is another knock for British shoppers already grappling with record food price hikes that have triggered the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

In the four weeks to January 22nd, food price inflation recorded 16.7%, according to Kantar. This is the highest level since the data company began tracking the metric in 2008.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union (NFU), which represents more than 46,000 agricultural and growth businesses, told the BBC on Wednesday that food inflation will only get worse as the country faces shortages.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in a statement: “We understand the public concern about the availability of fresh vegetables”. However, the UK has a very resilient food supply chain and is well equipped to deal with disruptions.

So what accounts for the empty shelves?

Asda and Morrisons noted that bad weather in key growing areas was a major cause of the shortage.

Andrew Woods, deputy editor at commodity data firm Mintec, told CNN that hotter-than-average weather last fall in Spain and Morocco combined with the cold spell over the past two weeks took a toll on production.

Tomato yields in southern Spain were down 20% from a year ago, he said.

Low yields pose a problem for UK retailers who are relying on imports to fill their stocks at this time of year.

According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), a trade body, UK supermarkets import 95 per cent of their tomatoes and 90 per cent of their lettuce in December and typically import the same percentage in March.

James Bailey, managing director of supermarket Waitrose, told LBC Radio Monday that snow and hail in Spain as well as hail in parts of North Africa had stopped.[ed] It accounts for a large portion of the major crops.

The luxury supermarket chain told CNN it was monitoring the situation but had no plans to introduce a rationing system.

give it [two weeks] And other growth periods in other parts of the world will have caught up and we should be able to get that supply back, Bailey added.

The BRC also says it expects the current shutdown to last for several weeks before home-grown produce arrives to fill the void on UK store shelves.

Supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain challenges and are working with farmers to ensure customers have access to a wide range of fresh produce, Andrew Opie, BRC’s director of food and sustainability, told CNN.

NFU says high input costs have contributed to fruit and vegetable shortages and have reduced production more broadly across the agricultural sector.

In a speech on Tuesday, Batters said labor shortages and soaring energy prices are hitting the poultry industry, horticultural businesses and pig farms already reeling from avian influenza.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, the price of natural gas, a key input for nitrogen-based fertilizers, soared. Gas prices have fallen again in recent weeks, but are still three times their historical average, and fertilizer costs have risen 169% since 2019, Batters noted.

According to the NFU, tomato and cucumber production is expected to fall to the lowest levels since the union began holding records in 1985 due to severe input costs.

Mintec’s Woods said processing and storing vegetables like tomatoes is energy intensive.

Europe has also grappled with the same problem in recent months.

Supply across Europe [of tomatoes] Reportedly, growers continue to grapple with higher fertilizer, energy and labor costs, Mintec said in a note.

However, there is currently little indication in media reports or social media that retailers in other countries are splitting sales.

But Defra said in a statement on Wednesday that similar disruptions are emerging in other countries, helping UK growers by expanding visa regimes for seasonal workers to fill the labor gap.

British supermarkets did not cite Brexit as a cause of supply shortages. However, the NFU and some campaign groups claim it has exacerbated the manpower shortage.

In her speech, Batters said direct subsidies to British farmers from the European Union were being phased out, increasing uncertainty for farmers. The UK plans to fully implement its own subsidy scheme by 2024.

Julia Horowitz contributed reporting.

