Comparison of statements by the United States and China after the Blinken-Wang meeting

High-level meetings between China and the United States are once again the focus of market attention, and official statements following these meetings are scrutinized by some investors as closely as Federal Reserve minutes.

Investors want to know where the relationship is going, so it’s significant how Washington’s diplomatic take may differ from Beijing’s in content and tone.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met last weekend in Germany to discuss Ukraine, Taiwan and this month’s intrusion into US airspace. and the American downing of a Chinese “spy balloon”.

The following is a comparison between official US and Chinese diplomatic statements following the Blinken-Wang meeting.

spy balloon

U.S. Department of State: The Secretary spoke directly about the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law by the PRC’s high-altitude surveillance balloon in U.S. territorial airspace, stressing that this irresponsible act must no longer never reproduce. The Secretary made it clear that the United States will not tolerate any violation of our sovereignty and that the PRC’s high-altitude surveillance balloon program, which has penetrated the airspace of more than 40 countries on 5 continents, was exposed to the world.

Chinese Foreign Ministry: Wang Yi expounded on China’s firm stance on the so-called “balloon incident” and stressed that what the US side did was apparently an abuse of force and a violation of customary international practices and international civil aviation Commitment. China deplores this and strongly protests this. It is the United States that is in fact the number one country in terms of surveillance, whose high-altitude balloons have illegally flown over China on several occasions. The United States is in no position to smear China. What the United States must do is show sincerity, recognize and resolve the damage that its misuse of force has caused to China-US relations. If the US side continues to agitate, dramatize and escalate the unintended and isolated incident, it should not expect the Chinese side to back down. The US side must be prepared to bear any consequences resulting from an escalation.

Ukraine

U.S. State Department: On Russia’s Brutal War on Ukraine, Secretary Warns of Implications and Consequences if China Provides Material Support to Russia or Aids Systemic Sanctions Evasion .

Chinese Foreign Ministry: Wang Yi stressed that on the Ukraine issue, China adheres to the principles. China is committed to promoting the peace talks and has played a constructive role. The comprehensive strategic partnership of China-Russia coordination is built on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third countries, which is the sovereign right of two independent states. We do not accept US finger pointing or even coercion aimed at Sino-Russian relations. The United States, as a great country, has every reason to work for a political settlement of the crisis instead of fanning the flames or profiting from them.

Taiwan

U.S. State Department: Secretary reaffirms no change in U.S. longstanding one-China policy, stresses importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Foreign Ministry: Wang Yi stressed that to safeguard stability across the Taiwan Strait, one must firmly oppose “Taiwan independence” and uphold the one-China principle. On the Taiwan issue, the US side should abide by historical facts, honor its political commitments, and follow through on its statement “not to support Taiwan independence.”

Missile test in North Korea

US State Department: The Secretary condemned today’s ICBM test by the DPRK as the latest destabilizing act carried out by Pyongyang, and stressed the need for responsible powers to respond to such serious international challenges.

Chinese Foreign Ministry: The ministry made no mention of North Korea.

