This short haul airline has been voted the worst airline in the UK. british news





The UK’s worst short-haul airlines have been named. Customers criticized the seats for being small, lacking value for money and not being clean.

In a survey of thousands of customers, Wizz Air received only 1 out of 5 stars for the in-flight experience, cabin environment and seat comfort.

The budget airline’s seat pitch (the two-row spacing of standard economy seats) is 28 inches, about two inches less than that of rival Ryanair.

In the rest of the categories, Wizz Air received 2 or more stars. Survey including value for money and cleanliness.

Wizz Air operates short-haul flights from eight UK airports, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick and Luton.

Which side is the airline’s overall customer score of 48%? Rank – below Ryanair (52%), Eurowings (53%) and British Airways (56%).

Jet2.com scored the highest in the survey (80%), ahead of Turkish Airlines (78%).

any? – A non-profit consumer advisory organization – surveyed 8,046 UK adults in October 2022 about their air travel experiences over the past two years.

It warned customers to avoid airlines that provide a poor experience.

Travel editor Rory Boland says, “Airlines like Jet2.com have stood out by providing flyers with excellent customer care and reliable service, but too many of their competitors consistently fail to measure up.

“Avoid Wizz Air if alternative airlines are available on your route. If your flight is delayed or canceled due to a poor record of customer care, you may feel bad and dry.”

The Civil Aviation Authority said it had “grave concerns” about Wizz Air’s “unacceptable” behavior in December. Passengers on this airline said they were more likely to file serious complaints than passengers on other airlines.

READ MORE: Furious as tired Wizz Air pilots urge ‘go the extra mile’ British Airways strands Liz Hurley and relaxes security rules on liquids

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “At Wizz Air, we are committed to ensuring that our passengers arrive at their destinations on time and with minimal delay.

“Wizz Air operates a fleet of state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft with an average age of 4.6 years that provide passengers with comfort, space and modern interiors.

“The A321neo has the largest single-aisle cabin configuration with 239 seats that are 18 inches wide.

“All aircraft are cleaned after each flight and thoroughly cleaned every night.”

Meanwhile, British Airways said it doesn’t feel “small”. “Conducted during one of the most difficult times for the global aviation industry, our survey accurately represents the views of tens of millions of customers who choose to fly with us.”

“While we don’t claim to do everything right every time, we continue to be recognized for the services we provide,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers say they appreciate the choice of cabins to and from Central Airport at convenient times of the day, as well as the investment in new aircraft, new seats, Wi-Fi, new menus, complimentary snacks and water. We offer the most generous cabin and carry-on baggage allowances of any British airline.”

Ryanair and Eurowings did not provide a response within posting hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/which-urges-passengers-to-avoid-airline-that-came-at-the-bottom-of-short-haul-rankings-12816499 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos