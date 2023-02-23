US Air Force releases new image of alleged Chinese spy balloon | Military News





The photograph was taken from the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane as it flew over the alleged surveillance balloon on February 3.

The US Department of Defense has released a new photo showing a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it streaked across North America earlier this month, sparking a political storm.

The photo was taken Feb. 3 from the cockpit of a U-2 single-engine spy plane deployed by the US Air Force. It shows a close-up of the balloon, which appears to carry large panels under its white inflatable bulb.

According to the Department of Defense, the image was taken as the balloon flew over the central United States a day before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

The aerial object and its destruction have heightened ongoing tensions between the United States and China, which has insisted the plane was nothing more than a civilian weather balloon blown off course.

Republicans have also denounced Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration for being slow to knock the ball down.

Defense officials had said the balloon could not be shot down over US soil without risk to civilians on the ground. The giant white plane was flying 18,300 meters (60,000 feet) above the ground and was estimated to be 60 meters (200 feet) high.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh confirmed that the agency completed its search for the remains of the balloon last week.

The majority of the balloon, including the payload, was recovered, Singh said.

Navy ships and submersibles had swept the Atlantic Ocean to recover fragments of the plane, which were then turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for analysis. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised to share information gathered from the balloon with the US Congress and its international allies.

US officials had previously said the plane was clearly intended for intelligence surveillance and incompatible with equipment on board weather balloons.

They explained that Cold War-era U-2 aircraft sent to monitor the balloon had seen solar arrays large enough to produce the power required to operate several active intelligence-gathering sensors.

The United States eventually deployed an F-22 fighter jet to bring down the balloon, using an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. In the days that followed, the United States also shot down three other unidentified planes, in what Biden called an abundance of caution.

One was shot down over Alaska, another over Canada and a third over Lake Huron. They were all reported to be smaller than the initial balloon.

Biden later explained that the three unidentified planes were likely linked to research and private entities. Nothing at this time suggests they were linked to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from another country, Biden said Feb. 16.

He also explained that slower flying objects were detected through improved radar surveillance in the wake of the alleged spy balloon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/22/us-air-force-releases-new-image-of-suspected-chinese-spy-balloon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos