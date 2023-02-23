Philippines plans South China Sea patrols with US, Australia





MANILA, Philippines (AP) The Philippines is in talks with the United States as well as Australia on future joint patrols in the South China Sea, where China’s increasingly aggressive actions in disputed waters raise concerns, senior defense officials from the three countries said. Wednesday.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called his Philippine counterpart Carlito Galvez Jr. to reiterate Washington’s support and commitment to help defend its oldest treaty ally in Asia after a Coast Guard Cutter Chinese pointed a military-grade laser at a Philippine patrol vessel near a disputed shoal. .

The February 6 incident off Second Thomas Shoal briefly blinded some of the Filipino crew and prompted Manila to file a forceful diplomatic protest. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also summoned the Chinese ambassador to express concern.

The two leaders discussed proposals to deepen operational cooperation and enhance shared security between the United States and the Philippines, including the recent decision to resume combined maritime activities in the South China Sea, according to details of the conversation. phone call provided by Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder.

During Austin’s visit to Manila this month, Galvez and US officials said the allies had agreed to conduct joint patrols.

Separately, Galvez and visiting Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles told a press conference on Wednesday that they considered Australian and Philippine forces possibly carrying out their joint patrols in the busy waterway.

As a country affirming the rule of law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, in the South China Sea, through which much of Australia’s trade passes, we spoke today about the possibility of exploring joint patrols, Marles said, without elaborating.

Australian and Philippine forces have undertaken joint patrols off the southern Philippines in the past to counter terrorist threats, Galvez said, and added: We can do it again.

Besides the United States, Australia is the only other country to have a defense agreement with the Philippines for joint combat exercises in the country. The Philippine Constitution prohibits the permanent stationing of foreign troops and their involvement in local combat.

Austin announced after meeting with Marcos on Feb. 2 that the Philippines had approved an expanded U.S. military presence by allowing rotating batches of U.S. forces to remain at four other Philippine military camps, in addition to five others.

It was the latest move by the Biden administration to bolster an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontations over Taiwan.

Austin reaffirmed during his meeting with Galvez on Wednesday the US Department of Defense’s commitment to enhancing the Philippines’ defense capabilities and ability to withstand coercion as allies develop a roadmap for sector assistance. Security. No details of the mutual security plan were immediately provided.

China opposes military activities involving the United States and its allies, especially in the South China Sea, and has warned Washington not to meddle in what it sees as a purely Asian dispute.

Chinese forces have protested the presence of US Navy fighter ships and jets that impose freedom of movement in disputed waters. The US military insists it would exercise its rights under international law to sail and fly in international waters.

In Jakarta, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday that China would work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, currently led by Indonesia, to speed up negotiations on a draft peace pact. non-aggression, designed to avoid armed clashes in the South. China Sea.

China and Indonesia will work with other ASEAN countries to speed up consultations on a code of conduct in the South China Sea and jointly and fully maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea. Gang said in an online press conference.

Top-secret talks between China and the 10-nation ASEAN, whose four members are locked in territorial disputes with Beijing over the strategic waterway, have suffered years of delays, including at the height of the crisis. coronavirus pandemic.

China and the regional bloc have agreed to speed up negotiations this year, but it’s unclear how they can overcome key differences, including which areas should be covered by the pact and whether the deal should be legally binding.

___

Tarigan brought from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/politics-united-states-government-ferdinand-marcos-jr-lloyd-austin-australia-d6663ef75d6328b21e566185e1b0e382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos