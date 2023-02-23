Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination | Religious News





Seattle has become the first city in the United States to explicitly ban caste-based discrimination.

The Washington State Capital City Council voted Tuesday night to add caste, a hierarchical social system dating back thousands of years and practiced throughout South Asia among people of all religions, to the laws city’s anti-discrimination.

Several rights groups have backed the measure amid pressure for caste discrimination to be explicitly recognized under pre-existing state and federal anti-discrimination laws, as well as several high-profile lawsuits against employers in industries. labor-intensive South Asian diaspora.

Meanwhile, several American Hindu groups have pushed back against the effort, arguing that such moves specifically target and slander their community, and could discourage companies from hiring Hindus in influential roles.

Aneelah Afzali, Director of the American Muslim Empowerment Network, speaks in Seattle City Council Chambers [John Froschauer/AP Photo]

City council member Kshama Sawant, who proposed the ordinance, told Tuesday’s session that the measure did not single out any community, but reflected how caste discrimination crossed national and religious boundaries.

Our movement has won a historic ban, the first in the country, on caste discrimination in Seattle! she tweeted on Tuesday. Now we must build a movement to spread this victory across the country.

Thenmozhi Soundararajan, executive director of Oakland, Calif.-based Equality Labs, whose advocacy work with community partners continues to advance caste discrimination laws, called the board’s vote a culture war that won. .

It’s official: our movement has WON a historic, first nationwide ban on caste discrimination in Seattle! Now we need to build a movement to spread this victory across the country pic.twitter.com/1mBJ1W3v6j

Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) February 22, 2023

A 2016 survey by the group found that one in four Dalits in the United States had experienced verbal or physical abuse, and two in three said they had experienced discrimination at work.

We’ve gained support from over 200 organizations in Seattle and across the country. It is a powerful message that the Dalits are not alone, she said, referring to the group at the bottom of India’s complex caste hierarchy, formerly known as the untouchables, victims of discrimination and persecution for decades.

The South Asian community has united in saying they want to heal from the trauma of caste.

The Hindu Coalition of North America, meanwhile, had urged the council not to pass the measure, saying there was not enough research to justify the move.

The group argued that the ordinance only promoted bigotry against the South Asian community by using racist and colonial caste tropes. It is also shocking to see the blatant singling out of a minority community based solely on unsubstantiated claims based on faulty data from hate groups.

The CoHNA team rejects the sectarian ordinance proposed by @cmkshama. Our team members Dalit and Bahujan also oppose it. We represent the diversity of our community, as evidenced by our volunteers and leaders. pic.twitter.com/5lHMTjwlnC

CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) (@CoHNAOfficial) February 21, 2023

Seattle Councilmember Sara Nelson, who cast the lone dissenting vote, agreed with the vocal minority of opponents at Tuesday’s meeting, calling the ordinance a reckless and harmful solution to a problem we we have no data or research.

This could generate more anti-Hindu discrimination and could deter employers from hiring South Asians, she said. The affected community is deeply divided on this issue.

The issue energized both supporters and opponents, with 300 people asking to speak virtually or in person ahead of the vote. The board heard about half of these speakers before proceeding to deliberations and voting.

Yogesh Mane, a Seattle resident who grew up as a Dalit in India, broke down in tears upon hearing the council’s decision.

I am moved because this is the first time such an order has been passed in the world outside of South Asia, he told the Associated Press news agency. It’s a historic moment and a powerful feeling when the law allows us to talk about things that are wrong.

Landmark. Historical. Monumental. pic.twitter.com/3UXvhjokzG

Ambedkar International Center (AIC) (@ambedkar_center) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Sanjay Patel, owner of a Seattle-area tech company, told the AP he never felt discriminated against in the United States as a member of a lower caste. and that the prescription pained him because it reminded him of a caste identity, he thought. had become obsolete.

I fear that with this law, companies are afraid to hire South Asians, he said. It will also affect interpersonal relationships if community members start looking at each other with a caste lens.

Caste discrimination has been banned in India since 1948, a year after the country’s independence from British rule. However, the bias persists, according to several studies in recent years, including one that found people from lower castes were underrepresented in higher-paying jobs.

The United States is the second most popular destination for Indians living abroad, according to the Migration Policy Institute, which estimates that the American diaspora has grown from around 206,000 in 1980 to around 2.7 million in 2021.

The group South Asian Americans Leading Together reports that nearly 5.4 million South Asians live in the United States, up from 3.5 million counted in the 2010 census. Most trace their roots to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India , Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Over the past three years, several US colleges and university systems have moved to explicitly prohibit caste discrimination.

In December 2019, Brandeis University near Boston became the first US college to include caste in its non-discrimination policy. The California State University System, Colby College, Brown University and the University of California, Davis have all adopted similar measures.

Harvard University instituted caste protections for student workers in 2021 as part of its contract with its graduate student union.

