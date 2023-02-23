LGBT identification in the United States stable at 7.2%





Historical Highlights LGBT identification stabilized in 2022 after increasing in previous years Most LGBT people identify as bisexual LGBT identification most common among young adults

WASHINGTON, DC – After showing noticeable increases in 2020 and 2021, the identification of American adults as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or anything other than heterosexual remained stable in 2022, at 7.2%. The current percentage is double what it was when Gallup first measured LGBT identification a decade ago.

The data is based on aggregate polling data from 2022 Gallup telephone surveys, encompassing interviews with more than 10,000 American adults. In each survey, Gallup asks respondents if they identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something else, allowing them to choose multiple identities.

In addition to the 7% who identify as LGBT, 86% of American adults say they are straight or heterosexual, while 7% chose not to answer the question.

As is generally the case, the largest share of LBGT adults – more than half, or 4.2% of all American adults – identify as bisexual. About one in five LGBT adults identify as gay, about one in seven identify as lesbian, and just under one in 10 identify as transgender.

Five percent of LGBT adults identify as something other than lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. In 2022, Gallup first recorded the preferred identity of those who indicated they were anything other than straight in addition to traditional lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender identities. Most of these people identified themselves as queer, pansexual or asexual. About 1-2% of LGBT adults, or the equivalent of 0.1% of all American adults, prefer each of these identities.

Higher LGBT identification among younger generations

Adult members of Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2004 who were aged 18 to 25 in 2022, are the subgroup most likely to identify as LGBT, at 19.7 percent. The rate is 11.2% among millennials and 3.3% or less among older generations.

In Gen Z, 13.1% identify as bisexual, 3.4% are gay, 2.2% are lesbian, and 1.9% are transgender. Each of these percentages is higher than for all the other generations.

The proportion of bisexual adults to other LGBT identities is higher among young people than among older people. Two-thirds of Gen Z LGBT people identify as bisexual, as do 62% of LGBT millennials. In older generations, less than half of LGBT adults identify as bisexual, although this is still the largest subgroup of LGBT adults in Gen X. In the oldest two generations, people LGBT are the most likely to identify as gay.

Conclusion

LGBT identification has become much more common in the United States over the past decade, although over the past year the figure has remained stable. With many more younger adults than older adults considering themselves to be anything other than straight, we can expect the LGBT share of the overall US adult population to increase in the coming years. . However, this growth depends on the fact that young people entering adulthood in the coming years will continue to be much more likely to identify as LGBT than their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.

