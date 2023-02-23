The best and worst airlines of 2023





The worst airlines in this year’s survey were only 56% of their flights on time, canceled nearly 2% within 24 hours of departure, and generally had a terrible time for many customers.

No, Ryanair is the fast-growing Wizz Air, despite ranking last in surveys in recent years. It only got 1 star for seat comfort and interior environment, and other reviews weren’t very good. Quite simply, it should be avoided at all costs.

Our survey lets you compare your favorite airlines in everything from cabin cleanliness to boarding. Applies to important measures for long-distance travel, food and beverage and in-flight entertainment. This year, however, strikes and ongoing staff shortages should pay attention to airlines taking care of their customers when things go wrong. Nearly a third said they had a problem with their flight in the past year, but the difference was how the airline dealt with the problem.

These are just some of the reasons why Jet2 has once again been named the UK’s best short-haul airline. It, too, suffered some delays and cancellations, but 72% of survey respondents said Jet2 could help when this happened. For Ryanair, it’s only 40%. When booking this year, make sure you’re traveling with an airline that will help you if your flight is disrupted.

In the long run, the story is simple. Everyone except British Airways and Lufthansa. See our table of best and worst airlines below.

Best short haul economy airlines

Table usage: On-time: Percentage of all scheduled flights arriving in the UK within 15 minutes of the scheduled time under the CAA (October 2021 to September 2022) or canceled within 24 hours of scheduled departure for the same period. If an airline has UK and EU subsidiaries, results for both will be combined. Boarding: Waiting times for boarding processes, queues, etc.; Food and Beverage: range and quality of inflight catering; Customer service: ground and inflight staff; Customer Score: Combines overall satisfaction with the likelihood of recommending an airline. All classes for economy class travel. N/A indicates that there are too few responses to this aspect to give a star rating.

Sample sizes: Jet2.com (1,503), Turkish Airlines (73), Finnair (49), Swiss (71), Aurigny Air Service (60), Norwegian (98), Icelandair (56), Aer Lingus (161), Air Malta (57), SAS Scandinavian Airlines (66), Aegean Airlines (49), FlyBe (56), Iberia (57), KLM (224), TAP Portugal (98), EasyJet (2,255), Tui Airways (677), Air France (72), Vueling Airlines (121), Lufthansa (152), British Airways (1,507), Eurowings (38), Ryanair (1,261), Wiz Air (158). N/A indicates that we did not receive enough responses to give us a rating.

Why Jet2 is the best airline

Regularly rated the UK’s best airline by passengers in surveys, Jet2 has gone from strength to strength in recent years. The 5-star rating for customer service is exceptional for all airlines, but especially those that offer budget fares. Passengers said the cabins were clean and well-maintained, and boarding was well organized.

Crucially, given the chaos common in recent air travel, Jet2 is reliably taking care of its customers. The on-time figure for flights was average given the disruptions at airports and air traffic control, but 72% of users said that if a delay occurs, staff are available to help. At Ryanair, the same figure was only 40%. Jet2 was one of only two airlines out of more than 20 airlines to receive a perfect 5-star rating for customer service.

Best airline by one country mile was one reader’s conclusion.

What flight are you looking for? Recommended Provider Jet2

Why Wizz Air is the worst airline

Wizz Air has long been the only option in much of Eastern Europe, but it has rapidly expanded to more destinations in recent years. Unfortunately, it has grown into a kind of mini-me Ryanair. Like its rivals, it charges when you want to fit something larger than your bag under the seat.

They were also criticized for having a similar attitude when things go wrong, with nearly half of respondents saying no staff were available during the delay. That’s a big deal considering how often this has happened. More than 2% of flights are more than three hours later than most competitors, but the sales desk says they have staff to help customers.

One star for seat comfort and in-flight environment suggests that passengers also had a bad experience when they finally boarded. At the current level of service and comfort, new long-haul flights to the Middle East and Asia are frankly unimaginable.

Should I book with EasyJet?

Far more people have flown with easyJet than any other airline. It has long thrived on an ambitious reputation for being better than Ryanair, but it nearly lost even that humble crown in the travel mayhem of spring 2022. Nearly three times as many flights are canceled at the last minute as Ryanair and Jet2. . And when there are long delays, half said there was no easyJet staff around to help.

One star for the boarding was echoed by several people who described the process as chaotic. “They kept us standing on the aerial bridge for an hour during departure,” said one passenger. Seat comfort also received one star.

Should I book with British Airways?

A completely mediocre airline, both short and long haul, is a summary of passengers who have flown with British Airways.

On short haul routes, it received the same 3-star rating as Ryanair for customer service, but only 2 stars for seat comfort and boarding process. It received slightly higher ratings for long haul, including four stars for customer service, but still lagged behind almost all of its competitors. Two stars for food and drinks and inflight entertainment, very disappointing on a long flight.

Many of you said you longed for a faintly mythical period when British Airway was actually good. There is no premium on BA anymore, one person said. Another airline said it couldn’t decide whether it wanted to be a low-cost or high-end airline.

Worst of all, though, was the thousands of cancellations last year. Too many of that 2.3% were within 24 hours of departure. BA has a lot of things to improve, but getting the flights on sale really going is a very good start.

Should I book with Ryanair?

Ryanair regularly sits at the bottom of our table, and this year it only took off the last spot thanks to the terrifying experience Wizz Air delivers. Our 1-star rating for cabin, seat comfort and boarding tells you everything you need to know about what to expect when traveling with Europe’s largest low-cost airline.

Its three stars for customer service are noticeably better than Wizz, and on par with better-known rivals such as British Airways and EasyJet. Less than half of passengers said they could find a Ryanair agent when faced with a delay.

Ryanair boasts the lowest fares, and that could be true, but a 3-star rating for value for money gives a more accurate picture of the total price. Adding a bag, seat or whatever adds up to the cost quickly. Do the math before booking if better rivals like Jet2, which include significantly more free baggage allowance, are cheaper on your trip.

Best long haul economy airlines

Table usage: On-time: Percentage of all scheduled flights arriving in the UK within 15 minutes of the scheduled time under the CAA (October 2021 to September 2022) or canceled within 24 hours of scheduled departure for the same period. If an airline has both UK and EU subsidiaries, results for both will be combined. Food and beverages: the range and quality of in-flight catering; Customer service: ground and shipboard staff; Customer Score: Combines overall satisfaction with the likelihood of recommending that airline. All classes for economy class travel. N/A indicates that there are too few responses to this aspect to give a star rating.

Sample sizes: Emirates (252), Virgin Atlantic (363), Etihad Airways (39), Qatar Airways (105), Singapore Airlines (86), Delta Air Lines (57), Qantas (42), Aer Lingus (58) ), United Airlines (61), Air Canada (144), American Airlines (111), KLM (66), TUI Airlines (123), British Airways (731), Lufthansa (33). N/A indicates that we did not receive enough responses to give us a rating.

Why Emirates is the best long-haul airline

Standard pre-departure commands to relax and enjoy the flight can often seem deeply ironic. However, Emirates is one of the few exceptions. A series of five-star ratings for cabin environment, cleanliness, entertainment and customer service make it a very different experience than many of its competitors. He said that the standard class was luxurious, and the staff was very kind.

If you had flown with Emirates, you were less likely to have a last-minute cancellation and your flight was more likely to arrive on time. The friendly and polite staff (unlike other airlines I’ve flown on) were the cherry on top. Once again, Asian and Middle Eastern airlines often put their European or American rivals to shame.

Should I book with Virgin Atlantic?

Virgins’ treatment of customers during the pandemic has been shocking. According to the 2021 Refund Survey, only 3% of passengers refunded within the legal deadline and only 13% were satisfied with customer service. This comes from an airline that prides itself on taking care of its passengers.

Fortunately, Virgin, now with her back to the skies, has regained some of her luster. The customer service gets five stars again, as does the room environment and cleanliness. The last minute cancellation rate was high at 1.5%, but the punctuality rate was the highest at 76%. One person said everything about our flight was perfect. Virgin always pays attention to the needs of its customers. This is true in normal times. Hopefully it will stay that way for years to come.

What makes an airline what it is? Referral Provider?

In October 2022, 8,046 adults (What? Connect members and the general public) were asked about their flying experiences in the past two years. Only airlines rated by at least 30 respondents are included.

any? Referring providers are providers with a customer score of 70% or higher, but that’s not all. Airlines with above-average cancellations, such as Virgin Atlantic, are not eligible for WRP. Emirates, Etihad, Finnair and Turkish Airlines were not eligible for WRP due to the punitive no-show clause. If you miss your return flight, you may cancel your return flight if it is not your fault. Swiss Air and Aurigny did not qualify as they only received a 3-star value for money rating.

