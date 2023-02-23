Thousands of US flights delayed, canceled amid massive winter storm





More than 7,600 flights were delayed and canceled at airports across the United States on Wednesday as a coast-to-coast winter storm affecting most of the northern half of the country continued to head east from Washington to New England.

After several days of reported air travel disruptions, which prompted major airlines like Delta and Southwest to issue weather waivers in anticipation of further scheduling issues, at least 5,983 US flights have been delayed and another 1,695 have been canceled. Wednesday night, according to the online site. FlightAware tracking database. These figures take into account flights originally planned to travel within, within or outside the United States

Along with SkyWest, Delta and Southwest are among the airlines hardest hit by this week’s winter storm. Each airline had already canceled between 253 and 345 flights by mid-morning Wednesday, according to the database, while Southwest and Delta reported 373 and 468 delayed flights, respectively. SkyWest reported 317 other delays.

Other U.S.-based airlines, including United, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, were reporting fewer cancellations — between 40 and 45 each, roughly — but experiencing increasing delays. According to FlightAware, 288 American Airlines flights were delayed Wednesday afternoon, as were 354 United-operated flights.

Vehicles drive through downtown Minneapolis as snow falls on February 21, 2023. Abbie Parr/AP

Wednesday’s delays and cancellations were mostly concentrated at a handful of airports in the West and Midwest, consistent with the path of this week’s winter storm. At Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, the tracking database said 189 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. local time, representing 44% of all scheduled departures from the airport. This number had risen to 198 by early afternoon. Another 123 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, representing 13% of all departures, and another 117 scheduled departures were canceled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, representing 28% of all flights, according to FlightAware.

On Twitter, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged residents of the state to prepare for inclement weather.

With potentially dangerous winter conditions, it is important to prepare and be prepared in advance to ensure the safety of you, your family and your neighbors. The State of Michigan is monitoring conditions as they develop and taking steps to prepare for the impacts of winter weather.

— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 22, 2023

The numbers were similar for delays and cancellations affecting flights scheduled to arrive at those three airports on Wednesday, according to the tracking site, which showed 218 canceled flights to Minneapolis, or 50% of all arrivals, another 123 canceled flights to Denver , 104 others to Detroit, 60 to Chicago and 59 to Milwaukee.

The latest flight disruptions came as the week’s massive storm prompted officials to issue weather alerts for 29 US states – up from 22 alerts reported on Tuesday – affecting around 75 million people. As expected, the upper-level weather pattern intensified as it moved from its origin in the Pacific Northwest into the western mountainous states and into areas of the Midwest and Great Britain. Lakes between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a bulletin issued ahead of the storm, the National Weather Service warned that the weather system would “bring numerous weather hazards and significant abnormal temperatures” stretching from Washington to Maine through Thursday. Particularly severe conditions were predicted for some Midwestern states, such as Minnesota, where Minneapolis remained on track Wednesday to see its second-biggest snowfall ever. Already under about six inches of snow, authorities have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of double-digit snowfall around the Twin Cities, as well as strong gusts of wind affecting significant parts of the Midwest.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced Tuesday that they will be closing all buildings and moving to online learning for all students through the end of the week, CBS Minnesota reported. All Minneapolis Public Schools-sponsored programs will also be closed for the rest of the week as a result of the storm.

Elsewhere, Salt Lake City has so far recorded more than a foot of snow, while Denver is expected to see between 2 and 4 inches on Wednesday, as forecasters predict wind chills well below zero degrees Fahrenheit in the city of Colorado due to falling temperatures overnight. As the storm continues to track toward the Great Lakes, forecasters say Chicago and parts of Michigan could see between 1/4 inch and 1/2 inch of ice and freezing rain.

