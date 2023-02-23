Shamima Begum loses legal case over UK citizenship and returns to UK | british news





Shamima Begum, who left London at the age of 15 to move to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS), lost a lawsuit over her British citizenship and was unable to return to the UK.

Begum was stripped of her British citizenship in 2019 by then Home Secretary Sajid Javid on grounds of national security.

Begum, now 23, filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Interior over the decision to revoke her citizenship, but was dismissed by an expert tribunal.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) has “credible suspicions” that Begum was trafficked into Syria for “sexual exploitation” and that there was a “controversial breach of duty” by the state agency that allowed her to travel to Syria. concluded that there was

But Judge Jay, in her summary, said the existence of the allegations was “insufficient” to sustain her claim that the deprivation of citizenship failed to respect her human rights. She was not forced to facilitate her return, nor did she stop using her “powers of dispossession”.

The Home Office said it was “delighted” with the verdict and Mr Javid said it was “welcome”. Begum remains in a refugee camp in northern Syria.

Interior Secretary Suela Braberman also welcomed the court’s decision.

Image: Begum and two other East London schoolgirls traveled to Syria to join IS in 2015. Photo: ITV/Shutterstock

“My priority is and will always be the safety and security of the UK,” she said.

“I am satisfied with the Court’s decision today, which agrees with the Government’s position on all grounds of appeal.”

At a five-day court hearing last year, Begum’s lawyers said she was “recruited, transported, transferred, harbored and held in Syria for the purposes of ‘sexual exploitation’ and ‘marriage’ to adult men.”

They also claimed that the Interior Ministry did not consider it illegal that she had traveled to Syria and remained there “a victim of child trafficking”.

It was repeatedly argued that she would be a threat to public safety if allowed to return to England.

On Wednesday, appeals were dismissed on all nine grounds, despite SIAC finding there was “credible suspicion” that Begum had been trafficked into Syria.

Why Shamima Begum Decision Is ‘Surprising’ – Latest Update

In making the tribunal’s decision, Judge Jay said “reasonable people will differ” in the circumstances of Begum’s case.

“Essentially, from the perspective of those responsible for human trafficking, the motive for bringing her to Syria was sexual exploitation, so she could not have given valid consent as a child,” the panel said in its ruling.

The commission recognized “considerable force” in its submission that the Interior Minister’s conclusion that Begum had traveled to Syria voluntarily was “unsympathetically stark”.

Begum is looking for a way out of a strange purgatory, and this seems to be her place to stay.

Shamima Begum has been in a Syrian detention camp since emerging from the ashes of the so-called “ISIS caliphate” in 2019, which she described as “a never-ending sentence” that was “worse than prison.”

It seems to be her place to stay.

Begum’s lawyer essentially makes this a moral question and is more of a manipulated schoolgirl groomed as a bad choice rather than seen as a traitor and threat to Britain. The line drug trade is now recognized as a victim of modern slavery.

Her lawyer argued that when Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship, she did not take into account that she was “trafficked” for sexual exploitation as an ISIS priest.

The court was also told that she would remain ‘stateless’ and face death if sent back to her parents’ home country of Bangladesh.

But a government lawyer told the hearing that she had gone to Syria “with eyes wide open” and that Begum remained a threat to Britain under any circumstances.

Today the Special Board of Immigration Appeals has agreed with them.

Shamima is just one of many who have been looking for a way out of this strange purgatory. More than 100 people have been stripped of their citizenship after going to Syria or Iraq to join a terrorist organization.

Even if she were able to reverse her decision, it’s worth remembering that several British women detained in Syria still have British citizenship but have not been extradited.

The legal battle ‘will never end’

Mr Justice Jay writes “There is also some merit in the argument that those advising the Secretary of State see this as a black and white matter when many say there are shades of gray.”

Daniel Furner, one of Begum’s attorneys, said in a post-sentence speech that the legal battle was “nearly over”, and attorney Gareth Pierce added that “there is no limit to the challenges” that can be undertaken.

Begum and two other East London schoolgirls traveled to Turkey and Syria in February 2015 to join the Islamic State terrorist group.

Found in a Syrian refugee camp in 2019, she told media she wanted to return to the UK, the country she was born in.

“The government’s priority is to maintain the safety and security of the UK and in doing so, any decision taken will be vigorously defended,” a Home Office spokeswoman said in a statement.

Read more: Shamima Begum says she ‘didn’t hate Britain’ when she ran away. Begum’s mother says her ‘world fell apart’ when she joined ISIS.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Director of Refugee and Migrant Rights at Amnesty International UK, described Shamima Begum’s decision as “very disappointing”.

When Sky News last spoke to Begum in Syria in 2021, she said she didn’t hate Britain, she hated her life when she left to join IS, and described living under the caliphate as “hell, hell.”

Begum rejected accusations that she committed atrocities as part of IS, calling them “all completely false”.

