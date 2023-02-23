Humanists UK Announces New Supporter Simon Skinner » Humanists UK





hour

umanists UK is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Patron and Historian, Professor Simon Skinner. Simon joined 200 British patrons of humanists who had notable careers in the arts, sciences, academia, politics, community and civic movements.

Simon is an expert on British modern history, teaching at Oxford University for more than 30 years, winning several teaching awards, and educating figures in British public life, from Members of Parliament to media historians. He is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, has appeared on BBC Radio Fours In Our Time and BBC Twos Timewatch, and has contributed to the London Review of Books and Times Higher Education. His interests lie in the political and religious history of 19th-century England, and he is currently writing a book about the entertainment and intellectual worlds of Robert Peel.

His writings on British religion sought to combine an imaginary recovery of the importance of faith as a causal factor in human affairs with a rigor and sensitivity to the context that questioned the confessional nature of much religious history. His commentary on the subject of history versus biography is widely used in the historical method taught in British universities.

Simon has joined Humanists UK with great interest in the Humanist Heritage project and will use his expertise in British religious history to support the work.

Commenting on Simons’ appointment, CEO Andrew Copson said:

We are delighted to welcome Simon Skinner as our newest sponsor. His expertise in British religious history and his passion for our work will be invaluable to our Humanist Heritage Project. We are excited to work with him!

note:

For further comments or information, the media should contact Humanists UK Public Affairs and Policy Director Richy Thompson at [email protected] or phone 020 7324 3072 or 07534 248 596.

Humanists UK has over 200 sponsors who support their work in a variety of ways through expertise and excellence in a variety of fields. Existing patrons include important figures in science, philosophy, human rights movements, politics, arts and broadcasting. The President of Humanists UK is geneticist, science writer and broadcaster Dr Adam Rutherford. He is supported by Vice-Chair Professor Alice Roberts, Shaparak Khorsandi, Professor Jim Al-Khalili, Professor AC Grayling and Polly Toynbee.

Humanists UK is a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. 100,000 members and supporters join forces to pursue free thinking and humanism to create an inclusive society full of rational thinking and kindness. We provide ritual, pastoral, educational and support services that benefit over one million people each year, and our campaigns advance humanistic thinking about ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://humanists.uk/2023/02/22/humanists-uk-announces-new-patron-simon-skinner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos