British-born British-born LONDON Shamima Begum, who fled the country as a teenager to join the Islamic State terrorist group, was dismissed on Wednesday when she appealed the decision to revoke her citizenship on national security grounds.

Begum left her East London home in 2015 when she was a 15-year-old high school student. She traveled to Turkey with her two friends and crossed over to Syria. She then lived with the Islamic State until it was defeated and its supporters dispersed to the camps.

After she was discovered living in a camp in northern Syria in 2019, the British government stripped her of her citizenship. Begum, she is now 23, wants to return to England.

A former ISIS teenage priest who fled Britain to join an armed group in Syria spoke to the public.

Her case sparked a debate about whether Britain should take her back. Some Britons of her claim she was a threat to her national security, while others said she was a victim of being groomed and enticed by Islamic State recruits as a child.

The case also shed light on how foreign governments either do not repatriate or reintegrate their nationals who have joined the Islamic State but now wish to return home.

According to Human Rights Watch, more than 40,000 foreigners from about 60 countries are imprisoned in camps and prisons in northeast Syria for alleged links to IS. U.S. officials have urged countries to repatriate their citizens, arguing that they would be a greater threat if left in horrific conditions in refugee camps.

Letta Tayler, a global terrorism researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in an email that the UK has become an outlier in extraditions from northeast Syria. Close allies like the US repatriate many of their own citizens, but the UK is content to let most of its citizens be illegally detained indefinitely in hellish conditions within war zones. According to Taylor, 11 British citizens have been extradited from Syria and at least 60 others are believed to remain in Syria.

The UK’s Special Immigration Appeal Board, the tribunal that hears objections to citizenship cancellation decisions, held a five-day hearing on Begum’s appeal in November and announced Wednesday that it had been dismissed. She may appeal the verdict.

Begum was made stateless as a result of the revocation of her citizenship and claimed to be a victim of human trafficking.

The British government has said Begum, whose parents are Bangladeshi, is a Bangladeshi citizen. Bangladesh is not her citizen and she has never set foot in Bangladesh, she said.

In recent years, the UK has greatly expanded the scope and use of its powers of revocation of citizenship. A report last year by the nonprofit Stateless Inclusion Institute found that among countries for which data could be found, the UK was second only to Bahrain in the number of people whose citizenship was revoked for national security reasons.

But in recent years, Nicaragua has been increasingly using this tool against political opponents. Last week, we stripped 94 citizens of their citizenship, and action is underway to do the same for more than 200 others.

The UK government can revoke someone’s citizenship if it is in the public interest and will not make that person stateless. In other words, people with dual or multiple nationalities are less secure than people with single nationalities.

Critics of the UK approach say it discriminates against people with immigration backgrounds and seeks to shift the blame to second countries or places of detention.

The UK Home Office does not regularly release figures on citizenship revocation, but according to the House of Commons Library Research Brief, at least 217 people went through the process between 2010 and 2021 in the public interest. Some may have successfully appealed and had their citizenship reinstated, but we don’t know how many.

Begum’s case has garnered considerable attention in the UK and she is the subject of the BBC podcast Im Not a Monster: The Shamima Begum Story and the documentary The Shamima Begum Story.

Ten days after arriving in Syria, Begum married Jago Ridik, a Dutch convert to Islam who was convicted of terrorism crimes. She was 15 and he was 21. They had three children, all of whom died.

Joshua Baker, the journalist behind the podcast and documentary, interviewed Begum over two years in a huge tent camp in northern Syria. He said Wednesday’s ruling was expected because the court primarily addressed whether the British government had acted in a legal manner in 2019, not whether it agreed with Begum’s lawyers’ argument that she was a victim of child sexual exploitation.

She will be very disappointed, he said of Begum. She desperately wants to come home and spend the day at court, but she has little faith in returning to England. Baker said Begum sees the camp as punishment for being part of one of the most horrific things of the 21st century, but her lawyers see legal avenues to move on.

As I was leaving the courtroom today, he had one of her lawyers tell me, “This isn’t over.”

