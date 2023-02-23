Shamima Begum loses UK citizenship appeal | court news





Begum, 23, lost a bid to overturn a 2019 decision to revoke her citizenship on national security grounds.

Shamima Begum, a British national who traveled to Syria as a schoolgirl to join ISIL (ISIS), recently lost a legal attempt to regain her citizenship.

A special Immigration Appeals Board, which considers appeals against government decisions to strip citizens on grounds of national security, dismissed Begum’s appeal at a hearing on Wednesday.

She left London in 2015 at the age of 15 and went to Syria with two schoolmates where she married an ISIL fighter and had three children, all of whom died in infancy.

She was stripped of her British citizenship in 2019, shortly after being found in a Syrian prison camp.

Begum, now 23, challenged that decision at a hearing in London last November.

Al Jazeeras Nadim Baba, reporting from London, said Wednesday’s ruling had clearly set the pace for Begum.

Baba said she was still in a camp in northern Syria where she was found to be living in 2019, four years after she left her home in east London and went to Turkey, to Syria, the so-called caliphate run by ISIL.

But this is not the end of the legal challenges she could bring and she could go to the Court of Appeal here in the UK and then to the Supreme Court, he added.

Her lawyers even suggested she could go to the European Court of Human Rights.

citizenship debate

Begum’s legal team accused the Home Office of failing to investigate whether she was a child victim of human trafficking.

They said there was overwhelming evidence that Begum was recruited, transported, transported, harbored and received in Syria for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Her lawyer also claimed that she and her friends were facilitated into Syria by Canadian agents working for ISIS.

A book published last August examining intelligence sharing between Britain, Canada and other allies alleged that the role of Canadian agents in the Begum case was later covered up by police and British security services.

The Secret History of the Five Eyes by Richard Kerbaj, former security correspondent for The Sunday Times, called for an official investigation into Begum’s case. Canada and the UK declined to comment on the allegations, as is usual for security concerns involving intelligence agencies.

Previously, Begum’s lawyers argued that then Home Secretary Sajid Javid had pre-determined that her British citizenship should be revoked in 2019 before receiving evidence from officials, effectively rendering her stateless.

Javid claimed at the time that Begum was a threat to national security. He also said that she was eligible to obtain Bangladesh citizenship, her parents’ country of birth.

Bangladeshi authorities said Begum does not hold dual citizenship and has never visited the South Asian country. They also ruled out granting her Bangladeshi nationality.

International law prohibits states from making people stateless by depriving them of their sole citizenship.

Public opinion is divided on this case. Some say she should be banned, while others believe she should be tried in a British court for her membership in ISIL.

