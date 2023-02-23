Joe Biden diplomats try to stop British plan to ban Iranian militias as terrorist groups





However, the Foreign Office, headed by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, warned against the move and questioned whether it would achieve its desired goals.

One thing the Foreign Office pointed out is that bans are usually taken against groups that are not central parts of a state apparatus, as the IRGC does with Iran.

Rishi Sunak is expected to make the final decision, but it is unclear when that final decision will be made. A decision was expected to come in a few weeks in January, but was put on hold amid heated debate.

In a separate development, Mr Tugendhat criticized Iran for suppressing freedom of speech while speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Mr Tugendhat said: Free speech is at the heart of our freedom. Tehran’s efforts to silence the Iranian International are a direct assault on our freedom and an attempt to undermine our sovereignty. they will fail

The pressure from Biden’s State Department, the equivalent of the US Foreign Office, complicates the debate in Whitehall given the close US and UK ties on foreign policy.

However, according to some British interpretations of the US situation, the State Department’s opposition is not shared by all parts of the Biden administration.

Supporters of a ban on the IRGC, citing the State Department, questioned the validity of claims made by the Foreign Office.

A British government source supporting the move said: The government will do everything it can to crack down on the Iranian regime’s criminal activities here in the UK.

This development adds a new layer of challenge between US and UK relations during Sunak’s tenure as Prime Minister.

It is known that the prime minister is considering a plan to visit Washington DC after the budget bill in March and have direct talks with Prime Minister Biden.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interior did not comment on the prescribing process until an announcement was made.

“It is up to each country to determine what actions it can apply in relation to the IRGC, based on its legal authority and best interests,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the US applauded the EU’s designation of IRGC officials and entities involved in providing drones to Russia.

A State Department spokesperson said, “It is up to each country and in its best interest to determine what action is applicable under its statutory authority with respect to the IRGC.”

The spokesperson also noted that the US applauded the EU’s designation of IRGC officials and entities involved in providing drones to Russia.

