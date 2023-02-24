US Revises Fourth Quarter GDP Down to 2.7% | Business and Economics News





The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.7% from October to December 2022, a solid performance despite rising interest rates and high inflation, the government said Thursday in a review down from its original estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% last quarter.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s revised estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), the economy’s total output of goods and services marked a deceleration from July’s 3.2% growth rate in september.

Thursday’s report revised the government’s estimate for consumer spending growth in the October-December quarter down from a rate of 2.1% to 1.4%. This is the weakest performance of this type since the first quarter of last year.

Business spending also slowed in the fourth quarter, suggesting the economy lost momentum at the end of 2022.

More recent data, however, shows the economy has since rebounded. Consumers boosted retail sales the most in January in nearly two years, and employers added a surprisingly outsized number of jobs. The unemployment rate hit 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

Some of January’s surprisingly strong economic gains likely reflected much warmer weather than usual. Few economists expect similar outsized gains in hiring or spending in the months ahead. Most analysts believe growth is slowing to an annual rate of around 2% in the current January-March quarter.

Higher interest rates

The year as a whole has been weak and the economy is sure to have a tough 2023 as it struggles under the weight of interest rate hikes orchestrated by the Federal Reserve to stifle painfully high inflation, warned Scott Hoyt, senior director of analysis at Ratings. Moody’s agency.

And the Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising its benchmark interest rate over the next few months and hold it at a high until the end of the year in an attempt to beat still-high inflation. Minutes from its latest policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that all 19 Fed officials favored a rate hike at the next two meetings.

From the Fed’s perspective, a slowing economy is expected and will be good news, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, a consulting firm. However, even if growth slows, the focus on curbing high inflation means rates will rise further and stay higher for longer.

Higher borrowing costs make mortgages, car loans, and credit card borrowing more expensive. These higher rates could discourage consumers and businesses from spending, hiring and investing and could eventually push the economy into a recession.

Growth in the economy at the end of 2022 mainly reflects a restocking, which will likely unwind over the next few quarters, and a recovery in government spending. Housing investment fell nearly 26%; higher borrowing rates have crushed home buying.

Inflation, measured year-on-year, has cooled since hitting 9.1% in June, after slowing to 6.4% in January. Still, on a monthly basis, price increases accelerated from December to January, raising the prospect that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate higher than it previously announced.

In Thursday’s GDP report, the government also revised its estimates of Americans’ fourth-quarter incomes sharply upwards. After-tax income, adjusted for inflation, jumped 4.8%, a much larger gain than the previous estimate of 3.3%.

The upward revisions reflected higher wages and salaries than previously estimated, and state stimulus payments to offset inflated costs of gasoline, food and other necessities. Twenty-one states, including California, Colorado, Florida, New York, Idaho and Pennsylvania, issued one-time payments last year, usually in the form of tax refunds.

Rising incomes may continue to support consumer spending this year and may have helped boost retail sales in January. If so, stronger consumer spending could force the Fed to keep raising rates or keep them high for longer to cool the economy and tame inflation.

