US ends extra grocery aid that started during COVID





The nearly 30 million Americans who received extra government help with their grocery bills during the pandemic will soon see that help dwindle and there’s a big push to make sure they’re not surprised.

Officials in 32 states and other jurisdictions have used text messages, voicemails, snail mail, flyers and social media posts, all in multiple languages, to notify recipients that their supplemental food stamps are ending after February payments.

One of the scenarios you don’t want to see is the first time they are aware of it is in the grocery store line, said Ellen Vollinger, head of the Food Research & Action Center, a non-profit organisation.

For the average recipient, the switch will mean around $90 less per month, although for many it could be significantly more, according to one analysis. Benefits will return to usual levels, which are largely based on a household’s income, size and certain expenses, according to the US Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

A public notice in Michigan urged the state’s 1.3 million recipients to seek the resources needed to make up for the cuts.

We want to make sure our customers are prepared for this change as we realize inflation affects us all, said Lewis Roubal of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Jacqueline Benitez, 21, who works as a preschool teacher in Bellflower, Calif., expects a significant reduction, perhaps half, of the $250 in food benefits she has received since 2020 through CalFresh, the program State SNAP.

“It’s such a lifesaver,” said Benitez, who was previously homeless but now lives in a subsidized one-bedroom apartment. Food is such a huge expense. It’s a bit scary to think about not having one.

Benitez said she already thinks twice about paying $5 for fresh fruit.

What happens if it goes wrong? she says.

The emergency program was enacted by Congress at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and expanded a year later. Originally, the additional benefits were to continue as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency was in effect. It is now due to expire in May.

But 18 states have already canceled payments for more than 10 million people, and Congress moved to end the program early, swapping the extra benefits for a new, permanent program that provides extra money to low-income families for replace school meals during the summer.

Experts credit emergency funds with ensuring most Americans had enough food to eat, despite the pandemic. About 10% of US households struggled to get enough food in 2020 and 2021, roughly unchanged from pre-COVID levels.

SNAP benefits may go up and down depending on inflation and other factors. Maximum benefits rose 12% in October to reflect an annual cost-of-living adjustment spurred by rising prices for food and other goods. But payments have fallen for those who also receive Social Security due to the 8.7% increase in the cost of living in that program on Jan. 1.

In most of these cases, purchasing power should remain stable, said Stacy Dean, USDA deputy assistant secretary for food, nutrition and consumer services.

Emergency grants were always meant to be temporary, and they’ve done tremendous good during a very difficult time in our country, Dean said. The settlement process will certainly be difficult for families who rely on these benefits.

The decline comes at a time when inflation, although improving, remains high and food prices are still high.

Shelley Boyd, 45, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, plans to make more trips to her local food pantry starting next month. She and her fiancé and teenage son started receiving food stamps last year after both adults lost their jobs and unemployment benefits ran out. The family receives approximately $630 per month. They expect to lose around $95, if not more.

That’s where our pantry comes in, Boyd said. We visit them and do what you need to do.

At the same time, food pantries nationwide remain under immense pressure, said Vince Hall, an official with Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks. Demand for aid remains well above pre-pandemic levels, even as food banks face continued supply chain disruptions, higher food and transport costs and declining food donations .

Andrew Cheyne, managing director of public policy for GRACE, a California-based anti-poverty organization, urged recipients to contact county offices now to update their eligibility and ensure they get the maximum benefit. possible advantages. Changes in costs for housing, child care, elder care, and other expenses may affect food stamp benefits.

Recipients can also verify other benefits, such as the Federal Women’s, Infants, and Children’s Program and claim refundable tax credits.

Cheyne and other advocates have said emergency benefits should have been extended indefinitely instead of being cut prematurely.

It’s just an unimaginable hunger cliff that people were going to jump over at some point, he said.

___ AP reporter Marc Levy and AP video reporter Eugene Garcia contributed to this story. ___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Science and Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

