Here’s how much aid the US has sent to Ukraine





Each year, the United States sends billions of dollars in aid and far more than any other country to recipients around the world in pursuit of its security, economic, and humanitarian interests.

As 2022 approached, U.S. foreign assistance was driven by various Biden administration priorities, including addressing climate change, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and countering authoritarianism. But since Russia’s invasion in February of that year, Ukraine has become by far the largest recipient of US foreign aid.

It is the first time that a European country has taken the top spot since the Harry S. Truman administration spent huge sums to rebuild the continent through the Marshall Plan after World War II.

READ MORE: Do sanctions against Russia make a difference?

Since the start of the war, the Biden administration and the US Congress have allocated nearly $75 billion in aid to Ukraine, which includes humanitarian, financial and military support, according to the Kiel Institute for World Economy, a German research institute.

The historic sums help a wide range of Ukrainian people and institutions, including refugees, law enforcement and independent broadcasters, although most of the aid has been military-related. Dozens of other countries, including most members of NATO and the European Union, also provide significant aid programs to Ukraine.

Much of the aid has gone into providing the weapons, training and intelligence systems Ukrainian commanders need to defend against Russia, which has one of the strongest armies in the world. Many Western analysts say military aid provided by the United States and other allies played a central role in Ukraine’s defense and counteroffensive against Russia.

US and allied leaders view the Russian invasion as a brutal and illegal war of aggression on the NATO border that, if successful, would subjugate millions of Ukrainians; encourage the revanchist aims of Russian President Vladimir Putin; and invite similar aggression from other rival powers, particularly China.

READ MORE: Support for Ukraine aid softens in US public, poll finds

Yet Ukraine has requested some advanced equipment, such as fighter jets, which the United States and other donor governments have been unwilling to provide, fearing it would escalate the war. NATO allies are particularly concerned about being drawn directly into hostilities, which would greatly increase the risk of nuclear war.

However, as the fighting progressed, they gradually let go of their reluctance to give Ukraine more sophisticated means, such as battle tanks.

In the first year of the war, the Biden administration had supplied or agreed to supply Ukraine with a long list of defense capabilities, including Abrams main battle tanks, anti-aircraft missiles, coastal defense vessels and systems advanced surveillance and radar.

When compared to US military aid to other major recipients, including Afghanistan and Israel, the extraordinary scale of this aid becomes clear.

Likewise, when compared with the critical support given to Ukraine by other countries, the scale of US aid stands out.

However, some European governments, such as Latvia and Estonia, make larger financial contributions to Ukraine relative to the size of their own economy.

Jacqueline Jedrych contributed research to this article.

